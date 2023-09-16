The Indian title laying claim to everything n an?

Food for thought , the Indian title laying claim to everything and anything. Is some what of contention of others.



In a simplest can Ponjab lay more entitled claim over a bengali - predominantly Bangladeshi culture. As he she carries the Indian title?



Or a tamil lay more greater claim over Ponjab culture or vice versa with the combos and any other combos you can think of.



As you have common root ancestors - and various other common ancestors. Also interceding languages and changing in Borders - administrators.



My point is simplest prior to post independence - Indian historical heritage should be rebranded as South Asian, as the the Indian title causes much contention, It would very irritating for someone from the region just cause he holds the title of Indian to hold greater claim over someone else direct immediate culture.



I hope this finds every well, and does not cause contention, so every one can see sense.