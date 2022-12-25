What's new

The Importance Of Being Mr. Jinnah

The Importance Of Being Mr. Jinnah

Ayesha Jalal


Lord Louis Mountbatten and Mr. Mohammad Ali Jinnah (left) during a quiet moment following the announcement of the Partition Plan in Delhi in June 1947. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (right), popularly known as the Frontier Gandhi, had a 100-minute interview on June 18 at Jinnah’s Residence at Number 10 Aurangzeb Road, New Delhi. Afterwards the Quaid-i-Azam said, “we had a free and frank talk”, signalling the process of dialogue along with the transfer of power would move forward. (Courtesy: National Archives)


Lord Louis Mountbatten and Mr. Mohammad Ali Jinnah (left) during a quiet moment following the announcement of the Partition Plan in Delhi in June 1947. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (right), popularly known as the Frontier Gandhi, had a 100-minute interview on June 18 at Jinnah's Residence at Number 10 Aurangzeb Road, New Delhi. Afterwards the Quaid-i-Azam said, "we had a free and frank talk", signalling the process of dialogue along with the transfer of power would move forward. (Courtesy: National Archives)
ARCHIVE: December 25, 2017

In one of the more unforgettable contemporary recollections of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Beverley Nichols in Verdict on India described the lanky and stylishly dressed barrister as the “most important man in Asia”. Looking every bit like a gentleman of Spain, of the old diplomatic school, the monocle wearing leader of the All-India Muslim League held a pivotal place in India’s future. “If Gandhi goes, there is Nehru, Rajagopalachari, Patel and a dozen others. But if Jinnah goes, who is there?” Without the Quaid-i-Azam to steer the course, the Muslim League was a divisive and potentially explosive force that “might run completely off the rails, and charge through India with fire and slaughter”; it might even “start another war”. As long as Jinnah was around, nothing disastrous was likely to happen and so, Nichols quipped, “a great deal hangs on the grey silk cord of that monocle”.

If the British journalist overstated Jinnah’s importance, he had put his finger on an essential piece of the sub-continental political puzzle on the eve of British decolonisation in India. Jinnah was a crucial link between the Congress and the Muslim League, which, if broken, could catapult India into disaster.

While regaling journalists at a tea party in his honour at Allahabad in April 1942, two years after the formal orchestration of the demand for Pakistan by the Muslim League, Jinnah had emphatically denied harbouring the “slightest ill-will” against Hindus or any other community. Charged with fomenting hatred and bigotry, he retorted: “I … honestly believe that the day will come when not only Muslims but this great community of Hindus will also bless, if not during my lifetime, after I am dead, [in the] the memory of my name.”

Drawing an analogy between himself and the first man to appear on the street with an umbrella, only to be laughed and scorned at by the crowd that had never seen an umbrella before, he said self assuredly, “You may laugh at me”, but time will soon come when “you will not only understand what the Umbrella is but … use it to the advantage of everyone of you”.

Jinnah’s prediction that posterity would come to look kindly on the umbrella he had unfurled in the form of his demand for Pakistan remains unrealised. Confusing the end result with what he had been after all along, his admirers and detractors alike hold him responsible for dismembering the unity of India.

But, then, the Pakistan that emerged in 1947 was a mere shadow of what he had wanted. Let down by his own followers, outmanoeuvred by the Congress and squeezed by Britain’s last viceroy, Jinnah was made to accept a settlement he had rejected in 1944 and 1946.

His early death in September 1948 deprived Pakistan of a much needed steadying hand at the helm during an uncertain and perilous time. With no one of Jinnah’s stature and constitutional acumen around to read the riot act, constitutional propriety and strict adherence to the rule of law were early casualties of the withering struggle between the newly created centre and the provinces as well as the main institutions of the state.

Repeated suspensions of the democratic process by military regimes have ensured that even after seven decades of independence, Pakistanis are bitterly disagreed on the principles and practices of constitutional government as well as the sharing of rights and responsibilities between the state and the citizen. So, while there is no denying the centrality of Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s iconographic location in Pakistani national consciousness, there is a gaping chasm between the nationalist icon and the savvy politician.

Across the 1947 divide, clashing representations of Jinnah and his politics highlight the fissures in the Indian national imaginary. The unanimous rage that exploded as Indian nationalism, whether of the ‘secular’ or the ‘communal’ variety, in the wake of Jaswant Singh’s book on the Muslim League leader is evidence of Jinnah’s negative standing in the Indian psyche.

Left to an adoring following in Pakistan and equally impassioned detractors in India, the clearheaded lawyer who never missed a cue has been reduced to a jumble of contradictions that mostly cancel each other out. Jinnah’s demonization in the Indian nationalist pantheon as the communal monster who divided mother India contrasts with his positive representation in Pakistan as a revered son of Islam, even an esteemed religious leader (maulana), who strove to safeguard Muslim interests in India. Misleading representations of one of modern South Asia’s leading politicians might not have withstood the test of history if they did not serve the nationalist self-projections of both India and Pakistan.

Nations need heroes and Pakistanis have a right to be proud of their greatest hero. But popular memories too need to be informed by some bare facts and meaningful ideas. Fed on improbable myths and the limitations of the great men’s approach to history, Pakistanis have been constrained from engaging in an informed and open debate on whether their country merits being called Jinnah’s Pakistan. Is Jinnah at all relevant to the current Pakistani predicament?

Even the most approximate answer requires training our sights on matters that most concern Pakistanis – rule of law and a balance between state institutions that is conducive to social justice, economic opportunities and peaceful coexistence. Fed on state sponsored national yarns about the past, Pakistanis are at a loss how to settle matters of national identity and the nature of the state – democratic or authoritarian, secular or Islamic.

The rise of Hindu majoritarianism in secular India and seemingly unending convulsions of religious bigotry amid state paralysis, if not compliance, in Islamic Pakistan is causing widespread dismay, confusion and disenchantment among a cross-section of citizens on both sides of the international border.

This is why reassessing the legacy of the man, who is universally held responsible for a partition that he had assiduously tried avoiding, is so necessary. But to do so meaningfully, one has to go beyond the simplistic distinction between the secular and the religious on which so many of the national myths of India and Pakistan are based.

There is no doubt that after the Muslim League’s election debacle in 1937, Jinnah made a conscious effort to display his Muslim identity. On key public occasions, he donned the sherwani – the traditional Muslim dress – rather than his well-tailored Western suits, and made more of an effort to appear as a mass politician. This was in some contrast to the days when his oratorical powers were restricted to the quiet of council chambers in the central legislature.

But the aloofness that characterised his earlier life did not give way to a new-found affinity with the teeming multitude. A champion of mass education as the key to the democratisation and freedom of India, Jinnah lacked the populist touch of a Gandhi. Solitary in disposition, he used the distance between himself and his followers to command esteem and, most importantly, authority. Every bit the politician, Jinnah had a keen sense of timing and spectacle. Making the most of the adulation showered upon him by Muslims, he launched a powerful challenge against the Congress’s claim to speak on behalf of all Indians.

However, even while banding with segments of the Muslim ulema for political purposes, he remained to the core a constitutionalist with a distaste for rabble rousers who made cynical use of religion. He distanced himself from the humdrum of theological disputes about divinity, prophecy or ritual. “I know of no religion apart from human activity,” he had written to Gandhi on January 1, 1940, since it “provides a moral basis for all other activities”. Religion for him was meaningless if it did not mean identifying with the whole of mankind and “that I could not do unless I took part in politics”.

Jinnah’s expansive humanism is in stark contrast with the shocking disregard for the freedom of religious conscience in the country he created, a result of the political gamesmanship resorted to by authoritarian rulers and self-styled ideologues of Islam in post-colonial Pakistan.

In terms of his most deep-seated political values and objectives, Jinnah was remarkably consistent throughout his long and chequered political career. He had begun his journey as a Congressman seeking a share of power for Indians at the all-India centre.

Since Muslims were a minority in the limited system of representation in colonial India, he became an ardent champion of minority rights as a necessary step towards a Hindu-Muslim concordat and Congress-League cooperation. The provincial bias in British constitutional reforms after 1919 tested the resilience of a centralist politician with all-India ambitions.

As a constitutionalist of rare skill and vision, Jinnah tried reconciling communitarian and provincial interests while holding out an olive branch to the Congress. While his insistence on national status for Indian Muslims became absolute after 1940, the demand for a separate and sovereign state was open to negotiation until the late summer of 1946.

Jinnah was acutely aware that almost as many members of the Muslim nation would reside in Hindustan as in the specifically- Muslim homeland. The claim to nationhood was not an inevitable overture to completely separate statehood. An analytical distinction between a division of sovereignty within India and a partition of the provinces enables a precise understanding of the demand for a ‘Pakistan’. On achieving Pakistan, Jinnah was categorical that equal citizenship and an assurance of minority rights would form the basis of the new state.

The Quaid-i-Azam was checkmated at the end game of the Raj by the votaries of unitary and monolithic sovereignty. Yet his constitutional insights into the imperative of forging a new Indian union once the British relinquished power at the centre resonated well with a long South Asian political tradition of layered and shared sovereignties.

The four decades since the end of World War II were the heyday of indivisible sovereignty across the globe. Since the late 1980s there has been a perceptible weakening in the hold of that dogma. Jinnah’s legacy is especially pertinent to the enterprise of rethinking sovereignty in South Asia and beyond in the 21st century.

If Pakistan and India can shed the deadweight of the colonial inheritance of non-negotiable sovereignty and hard borders which has been at the root of so many of their animosities, a South Asian union may yet come into being under the capacious cover of Jinnah’s metaphorical umbrella.

His expectation that Hindus quite as much as Muslims would one day bless the memory of his name remains unfulfilled. But moves in that direction have been in evidence more recently. In 1999, the Indian prime minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee, made a point of visiting the venue where the Lahore Resolution of 1940 was adopted by the Muslim League. This was followed in 2005 by Hindu nationalist leader Lal Krishna Advani’s homage to the founding father of Pakistan at his mausoleum in Karachi.

On the 141st birthday of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, it is worth recalling Bengali Congress leader Sarat Chandra Bose’s obituary comment, paying “tribute to the memory of one who was great as a lawyer, once great as a Congressman, great as a leader of Muslims, great as a world politician and diplomat and, greatest of all, as a man of action.”

The writer is Mary Richardson Professor of History and Director of the Center for South Asian and Indian Ocean Studies at Tufts University, Massachusetts, United States of America.


www.dawn.com

The Importance Of Being Mr Jinnah

Jinnah’s expansive humanism is in stark contrast with the disregard for freedom of religious conscience in the country he created.
www.dawn.com
 
Genghis khan1 said:
What was 1944 and 1946 Pakistan?
She has a very peculiar view, of her own, about movement for Pakistan, which are expressed in her book, she wrote in 1980s.
 
The Frontier Post

Quaids-Day-and-todays-Pakistan.jpg


Yesterday, the entire Pakistani nation celebrated the 146th birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with pledges to uphold his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The political leadership, Academia, and Union leaders paid rich tributes to the father of the nation for his untiring struggle, sagacity, and leadership that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indo sub-continent. While special events had been arranged across the country to highlight the legacy and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam, with a particular focus on rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and the upholding of democratic traditions.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was an iconic leader, renowned lawyer, political Strategist, and a great Muslim Scholar who not only put a new sole in the Muslims’ struggle for a separate homeland but also entirely turned the tide of the politics in the Indo-Subcontinent through his sagacious leadership, unshattered resolve and unmatchable commitment to the political cause of Muslims of India.

Historically, the Quaid-e-Azam led the Muslims of the Indo-Subcontinent for over thirty years, fought relentlessly and inexorably for their inherent rights, guided their affairs, and organized their efforts through coherence and unity to achieve their ultimate aspirations for a separate, independent, and free homeland comprising of the Muslim Majority territories in the South Asian region.

The world wondered, how the Quaid-e-Azam led an inchoate and downtrodden minority to unite them for a consensus cause, created a nation out of scratches, and established a cultural and national homeland for them in a short period of time.

Interestingly, modern-day Pakistani leaders commonly quote the thoughts and legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and try to sell their narrative on this pretext. It has become a common phenomenon in the country, that political leaders use the charismatic personality and thoughts of the great Muslim leader to accomplish their selfish political agenda and compare their egoistic policies with the marvelous services of the father of the nation.

Unfortunately, after the death of Quaid-e-Azam, the successive rulers both civilian and military dictators had advanced personal agendas and used Islamization to garner the support of clerics and religious factions in the country. In fact, politicized Islamization not only radicalized the secular Pakistani society but also gave birth to intolerance and extremism during the seventies and the eighties while multiple Sunni, Shia, and other sectarian extremism groups took birth and grew up in the country, tarnished the Quaid’s vision for a free, open, pluralistic and peaceful Pakistan by creating a wide gap and walls of hate between various segments of the society.

Realistically, Pakistan had been swaying between two peaks. i.e. democracy vis-a-vis Islamic theocracy over the past decades, while slackness of political leadership gave space to hardline religious and ethnic elements to openly preach hatred and division in the society. The Pakistani nation had lost its destiny because our leaders unintentionally cultivated a crop of zealots and lured the nation into an attenuated and narrow version of nationalism and religious fanaticism that hurt the country’s image and interest globally.

Pakistan’s future lies in democracy and a pluralistic society that provides equal opportunities to all citizens without any segregation of cast, colour, or creed, which would provide foundations for a cohesive, free and prosperous Pakistan. In fact, December 25th demands the Pakistani nation and its leaders to come up above the typical politics and customary statements if they really intend to transform their country according to the ideals of Quaid-a-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
 
Goritoes said:
You are very Generous, I think Jinnah's Pakistan died with him, or with when Ayub took over calling Fatima Jinnah as traitor.
It took a little bit long than 1948, but you are right, the deterioration started soon after his death. His creation died in 1971. 1971-77 was the period of turmoil that gave rise to Zia's Pakistan in 1977. That is what we have today.
 
SIPRA said:
She has a very peculiar view, of her own, about movement for Pakistan, which are expressed in her book, she wrote in 1980s.
In the above article she also claims that in Pakistan, he's revered as a Maulana. Whereas in reality there's no such illusions in the prevailing view of Jinnah sahab in Pakistan.
 
VCheng said:
It took a little bit long than 1948, but you are right, the deterioration started soon after his death. His creation died in 1971. 1971-77 was the period of turmoil that gave rise to Zia's Pakistan in 1977. That is what we have today.
I might get a bit heat for this but I think Jinnah himself was a bit conflicted on what kind of country he wanted, secular like Turkey or a Theocracy. But I don't blame him becaues he succumb to his illness very early, if he lived a couple of years he would have implemented his vision for Pakistan. So that could become the base for the future Pakistan's politics, the only person who would know the vision of Jinnah would be Fatima Jinnah after the Assassination of Liaquat Ali Khan, but thanks to Ayub even that great leader was lost in time (Fatima). Zia was the worse thing that has happened to Pakistan, he fought USSR yeah but with the US/KSA/Allied backings, If Pakistan was taking USSR alone than with help of India, Pakistan will be broken into pieces. One thing we can definitely agree on that whatever Pakistan is today, if it continue on its path will have no future.
 

