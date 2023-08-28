The hopeless downward spiral

When you do regime change operations then exactly this happens. PTI were given 5 year mandate but low IQ General thrown the govt out just because he could not resist a little pressure from US think tanks. If a govt has to change than only people have the right to change it. Otherwise, its greatest theft from the nation. Because nation voted them for 5 years, how dare anyone can change it in between. Investors trust and economic polices requires continuity. Only a fool will invest in the country where there is no certainty where you never know when a Duffer from GHQ will topple the govt. Such a horrible state where a General is mentally so weak that he can put entire country's future in line just because a powerful country asked him to do so.



Pakistan has absolutely no future unless or until the nation put a leash around the GHQ's neck. Put them at their place. You just cannot topple govts and destroy the nation. You just cannot implement a de-facto marshal law. The whole destruction that followed that regime change is on GHQ. The industry closure, the suspension of constitution, the humanrights being brutalized, the sensorship, the hatred against normal army soldiers just because of one General's blunder, the brain drain, the Rupee free fall, everything destroyed because we have totally lowest IQ and stubborn Generals in GHQ.