What's new

The heart ache of migration

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
12,625
Reaction score
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We've read a lot about migration recently and I want to share with you some personal stories of people I know who have migrated away from Pakistan due to circumstances.

The first story if a young woman who triggered all these thoughts. She is Pakistani, her family moved from the middle east to the UK when she was 12. She was at school with me, we are still social media friends. She is a doctor and is now moving again to Qatar. She and her husband have decided it was best for thier family.

She leaves behind her parents and her sisters. I've always wanted to move back to Pakistan - I probably won't in my lifetime - the middle east is an option, but I can't imagine leaving my family for wealth.

Then today someone my cousin knows arrived from PK on a care worker visa. The guy was meant to pick him up bailed last minute. Instead he had to buy a 6 hour coach ticket to his destination.

I know a guy who's been in the UK illegally for 15 years. He suffers from depression. He just works and sends money home. His personal life is messed up - he is afraid to go back. Entire youth ruined in persuit of rozi.

I know another uncle who's been here a few years. He's in his 60s labourering on sites. He had successful businesses that went under - he was in debt, lost his family home - came to the UK and is working under cover.

So many sad stories, sometimes bad choices.
 

Similar threads

Dalit
The Pakistani hockey player who died in Italy shipwreck
Replies
7
Views
476
Sliver
Sliver
S
  • Locked
Even in Ramadan the cursed satan wont leave me alone
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
StraightEdge
  • Article
HK woman took her own life in UK after struggling to pay for food and rent
Replies
6
Views
158
Menthol
Menthol
Reichsmarschall
Targeted for Political Activism: A Doctor's Abduction and Her Son's Account of the Ordeal
Replies
0
Views
382
Reichsmarschall
Reichsmarschall
_NOBODY_
Germans who moved to Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
Solidify
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom