The heart ache of migration

We've read a lot about migration recently and I want to share with you some personal stories of people I know who have migrated away from Pakistan due to circumstances.



The first story if a young woman who triggered all these thoughts. She is Pakistani, her family moved from the middle east to the UK when she was 12. She was at school with me, we are still social media friends. She is a doctor and is now moving again to Qatar. She and her husband have decided it was best for thier family.



She leaves behind her parents and her sisters. I've always wanted to move back to Pakistan - I probably won't in my lifetime - the middle east is an option, but I can't imagine leaving my family for wealth.



Then today someone my cousin knows arrived from PK on a care worker visa. The guy was meant to pick him up bailed last minute. Instead he had to buy a 6 hour coach ticket to his destination.



I know a guy who's been in the UK illegally for 15 years. He suffers from depression. He just works and sends money home. His personal life is messed up - he is afraid to go back. Entire youth ruined in persuit of rozi.



I know another uncle who's been here a few years. He's in his 60s labourering on sites. He had successful businesses that went under - he was in debt, lost his family home - came to the UK and is working under cover.



So many sad stories, sometimes bad choices.