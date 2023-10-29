The harsh reality of indian support for ijrael

SecularNationalist
Massive respect for this gentleman for presenting truth with logic. I hope every indian will think like him one day and the world will be a better place.
Indians are only making fun of themselves and harming their diplomatic relations with the whole world by supporting Israel.
