What's new

The harsh reality of indian support for ijrael

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2015
Messages
7,979
Reaction score
-7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Massive respect for this gentleman for presenting truth with logic. I hope every indian will think like him one day and the world will be a better place.
Indians are only making fun of themselves and harming their diplomatic relations with the whole world by supporting Israel.
 
We need him to shut up

The hindutva are doing a job for us

We don't need to complain, we need to take advantage and spread the message both within India to Indian Muslims and other minorities and outside of India from Indonesia to GCC and beyond
 
SecularNationalist said:
Massive respect for this gentleman for presenting truth with logic. I hope every indian will think like him one day and the world will be a better place.
Indians are only making fun of themselves and harming their diplomatic relations with the whole world by supporting Israel.
Click to expand...
Hahahahaha...

Check his all posted videos

All just talking bs about BJP...

Posting jhis YouTube video is just a like - posting a video of bilawal talking about Imran khan..
 
Let Hindutva drown in their hatred, they are a miserable people who don't recognise they achieve nothing but making the world dislike them more.

Let them become more and more irrationally radical. It's better for us.
 
hussain0216 said:
We need him to shut up

The hindutva are doing a job for us

We don't need to complain, we need to take advantage and spread the message both within India to Indian Muslims and other minorities and outside of India from Indonesia to GCC and beyond
Click to expand...
That's the only guy left with some brain cells over there.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Hahahahaha...

Check his all posted videos

All just talking bs about BJP...

Posting jhis YouTube video is just a like - posting a video of bilawal talking about Imran khan..
Click to expand...
Doesn't matter the guy is talking logic.
Logic your bhakt brain cells can't process.
 
Bleek said:
Let Hindutva drown in their hatred, they are a miserable people who don't recognise they achieve nothing but making the world dislike them more.

Let them become more and more irrationally radical. It's better for us.
Click to expand...

Problem is they are more competent than babbu faujeet dictatorship we have going on right now. They have a growing economy and are utilizing their diaspora to lobby for them. FFS even Afghanistan is heading in a positive direction.

The good thing is that Muslim youth is recognizing the amount of hatred Hindutva holds, but the Arab states are maintaining their relations with them.
 
hussain0216 said:
We need him to shut up

The hindutva are doing a job for us

We don't need to complain, we need to take advantage and spread the message both within India to Indian Muslims and other minorities and outside of India from Indonesia to GCC and beyond
Click to expand...

I do not know what kind of parallel universe you are living in. Nobody gives a rat *** about your message. Your friends in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE maintain and want to maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Ignoring that for a moment Israelis sells weapons for India with no political strings. Indian military is happy with that

If you were in charge of Pakistan You might want to prepare for the next round of IMF loans. But then you are not in charge.
 
nahtanbob said:
I do not know what kind of parallel universe you are living in. Nobody gives a rat *** about your message. Your friends in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE maintain and want to maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Ignoring that for a moment Israelis sells weapons for India with no political strings. Indian military is happy with that

If you were in charge of Pakistan You might want to prepare for the next round of IMF loans. But then you are not in charge.
Click to expand...

But it's working and working very well

Hindutva is like a poison that slowly poisoning India from within

Hindutva is the best weapon we have against India



Israels own Jew extremism will create enough anger and hatred to make working with Israel increasingly difficult
 
SecularNationalist said:
Massive respect for this gentleman for presenting truth with logic. I hope every indian will think like him one day and the world will be a better place.
Indians are only making fun of themselves and harming their diplomatic relations with the whole world by supporting Israel.
Click to expand...

Why would you want Indians to support Palestine? Or even stay neutral? From a Pakistani pov, I thought you would want India to openly support Israel (which they do, just not officially). It exposes Hindu terrorist mindset to the wider Muslim world.
 

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
I am really moved and touched,Israel Envoy On India’s Support
2 3
Replies
35
Views
928
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Zarvan
How well is the Indian Economy Really Doing? | 7 HARD NUMBERS | Akash Banerjee & Manjul
Replies
10
Views
320
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
India’s Digital Footprint on the Israel-Gaza War
Replies
0
Views
115
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Hero786
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region’s Armenians
Replies
4
Views
294
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
N
JPMorgan’s bold forecast: India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027
Replies
6
Views
276
VkdIndian
VkdIndian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom