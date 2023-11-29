The Guardian - ECP Accused Of Pre-poll Rigging

DGMO
Mar 1, 2010
651
0
Good to see notable international media report on the farce and fixed match playing out in the guise of elections. Articles such as this will only increase in time.
Some snippets below:
Many accused the election commission of redrawing the map in order to directly undermine the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party of ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, which is still hugely popular among voters.
Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for south Asia at the Wilson Center thinktank in the US, said that if the proposed delimitation goes ahead, it would create electoral disadvantages for those going up against PML-N, an indirect form of pre-election rigging.
Pakistan Election Commission Accused Of Changing Voting Map To Favour ex-PM
