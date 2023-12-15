The government secured additional urea from Vietnam

What's new

An employee checks the inventory of urea at a gas station at the West Truck Terminal in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it has secured more than four months' worth of urea, including 5,000 tons from Vietnam, amid fears of a "urea panic" as China blocks exports of urea for vehicles. Reporter Cho Tae-hyung

While China's temporary suspension of urea exports has raised concerns about urea supply in South Korea, additional imports from Vietnam are set to arrive next week, bringing the total inventory for more than four months when added to existing stocks.

"About 97 percent of gas stations across the country are selling urea as usual," said Jang Yeong-jin Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, adding, "The government will establish a system that can closely monitor the sales of urea all around country and come up with measures to quickly supply urea stocks to gas stations that are out of stock."

"The government has secured enough urea stocks for 4.3 months at home and abroad except China, and the contracted 5,000 tons of urea is set to arrive from Vietnam next week," Zhang said. "We hope people do not worry about the current situation and purchase only the amount of urea they need."

