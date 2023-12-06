What's new

The global battle over microchips

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
3,328
4
5,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The global battle over microchips | DW Documentary



Computers, cars, mobile phones, toasters: countless everyday objects contain microchips. They’re tiny, unremarkable and cheap, but since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been at the center of a political and industrial tug of war.

Against the backdrop of the trade war between China and the US, "The Microchip War" spotlights all the aspects of this conflict. In the film, the world’s most influential actors in this industrial sector weigh in.

No one is in any doubt that microprocessors are as strategically important as oil. The battle over microchips could potentially redefine the geopolitical world order. In the United States and Europe, fears over a microprocessor shortage have led to a flood of investment pledges. After ceding microchip production to Asia in the 1990s, market leaders in the West are now trying to bring production back home and thereby regain control of the production chain.

This resulted in the adoption of new legislation in 2022: the European Chips Act initiated by the EU Commission under Ursula von der Leyen and - in response to this - the American "Chip and Science Act" initiated by Joe Biden. China, the US, Europe: major global powers fighting over tiny microchips. Pandemic and resource scarcity have fueled the desire for industrial reconquest and economic superiority.

But is this reindustrialization actually possible? Can the West challenge the foundations of globalization in this way?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

pikkuboss
US-based 'Microchip' to invest $300 mn in India; opens R&D center in Hyderabad
Replies
2
Views
208
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
Hamartia Antidote
Dutch cozy up to US with controls on exporting [ASML] microchip kit to China
Replies
0
Views
425
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Strategic autonomy is not only Europe’s goal: China is taking bold steps towards AI chip independence amidst more US sanctions
Replies
7
Views
321
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
The China trade war takes a toll and the U.S. pushes talks
Replies
4
Views
271
hirobo2
hirobo2
Hamartia Antidote
Dutch slap new restrictions on chips exports to China
Replies
0
Views
352
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom