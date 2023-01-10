What's new

The games Establishment plays, intrinsic to them now

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

The Estab. is playing dirty deceitful games as they can't help it, they do it by default and not just by design.

-They are posturing to PPP/Zardari that they want Bilawal to take the lead role and he is the future PM of Pakistan in waiting.

-They are supporting PDM crooks and giving a message that Estab. is fully behind them even if the country is ruined.

- They are regrouping MQM factions and giving the message they are behind them.

- They are engaging with PTI, IK through backdoor, their men, and deceiving IK that elections will be held, the Bajwa doctrine has changed, gone Apolitical, and all the lies being told.

In reality the Mil Establishment just want a total control of the country for itself, a complete hegemon just as for the last 75 years and using diff. political parties as pawns to further their cause.
 
The Estab. is playing dirty deceitful games as they can't help it.

-They are posturing to PPP/Zardari that they want Bilawal to take the lead role and he is the future PM of Pakistan in waiting.

-They are supporting PDM crooks and giving a message that Estab. is fully behind them even if the country is ruined.

- They are regrouping MQM factions and giving the message they are behind them.

- They are engaging with PTI, IK through backdoor, their men, and deceiving IK that elections will be held, the Bajwa doctrine has changed, gone Apolitical, and all the lies being told.

In reality the Mil Establishment just want a total control of the country for itself, a complete hegemon just as for the last 75 years and using diff. political parties as pawns to further their cause.
Precisely. Thugs can only do thuggery.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
The Estab. is playing dirty deceitful games as they can't help it, they do it by default and not just by design.

-They are posturing to PPP/Zardari that they want Bilawal to take the lead role and he is the future PM of Pakistan in waiting.

-They are supporting PDM crooks and giving a message that Estab. is fully behind them even if the country is ruined.

- They are regrouping MQM factions and giving the message they are behind them.

- They are engaging with PTI, IK through backdoor, their men, and deceiving IK that elections will be held, the Bajwa doctrine has changed, gone Apolitical, and all the lies being told.

In reality the Mil Establishment just want a total control of the country for itself, a complete hegemon just as for the last 75 years and using diff. political parties as pawns to further their cause.
khan should take rest , people are not poor they are far more richer then IK think , they will prefer to die with hunger but will neve come on the street to protest against the lumber 1 pigs , let these donkyes to live like slaves
 
63bc98622740c.jpg
 
Precisely. Thugs can only do thuggery.
They are so well entrenched, so deep in the game and turned into a pro, an ultra max pro mastering in deceit and lies, in falsehood and hypocrisy, in double cross and double talks, actually they cannot come out of it even if they try.

All the attributes are now the part of their DNA, intrinsic to them and runs in their blood.
 
In reality the Mil Establishment just want a total control of the country for itself, a complete hegemon just as for the last 75 years and using diff. political parties as pawns to further their cause.
At risk of provoking @AgNoStiC MuSliM a bit (j/k) the nefarious role of the military is well-entrenched and they will obviously not give it up easily or willingly. It is up to those who wish to challenge them to play the game better and put them back in their Constitutional place. That is what remains to be seen if the present situation will go that way or not.
 
They are so well entrenched, so deep in the game and turned into a pro, an ultra max pro mastering in deceit and lies, in falsehood and hypocrisy, in double cross and double talks, actually they cannot come out of it even if they try.
Yes ... Because they are criminals. As simple as that. GHQ is precisely a den of thugs and criminals.
 
The Estab. is playing dirty deceitful games as they can't help it, they do it by default and not just by design.

-They are posturing to PPP/Zardari that they want Bilawal to take the lead role and he is the future PM of Pakistan in waiting.

-They are supporting PDM crooks and giving a message that Estab. is fully behind them even if the country is ruined.

- They are regrouping MQM factions and giving the message they are behind them.

- They are engaging with PTI, IK through backdoor, their men, and deceiving IK that elections will be held, the Bajwa doctrine has changed, gone Apolitical, and all the lies being told.

In reality the Mil Establishment just want a total control of the country for itself, a complete hegemon just as for the last 75 years and using diff. political parties as pawns to further their cause.
Very much true, but the economy is absolute weak point. And its truly fd up now.
 
At risk of provoking @AgNoStiC MuSliM a bit (j/k) the nefarious role of the military is well-entrenched and they will obviously will not give it up easily or willingly. It is up to those who wish to challenge them to play the game better and put them back in their Constitutional place. That is what remains to be seen if the present situation will go that way or not.
Essentially no chance.

They are so well entrenched, so deep in the game and turned into a pro, an ultra max pro mastering in deceit and lies, in falsehood and hypocrisy, in double cross and double talks, actually they cannot come out of it even if they try.

All the attributes are now the part of their DNA, intrinsic to them and runs in their blood.

All the attributes are now the part of their DNA, intrinsic to them and runs in their blood.
It is this mastery combined with unaccountable power, which also happens to be significantly more than any other institution (or several institutions combined), that will ensure that they stay exactly where they are until and unless a hugely popular leader chooses open confrontation to save Pakistan.
 


Very much true, but the economy is absolute weak point. And its truly fd up now.
The Establishment doesn't care about the economy in the larger context, only cares when the Military Inc. economy suffers and the military budget which is 25% of Pakistan yearly budget is discussed and threatened.
 
Essentially no chance.



It is this mastery combined with unaccountable power, which also happens to be significantly more than any other institution (or several institutions combined), that will ensure that they stay exactly where they are until and unless a hugely popular leader chooses open confrontation to save Pakistan.
Whether IK is the popular leader to achieve this, or not, remains to be seen. Let us maintain some hope, at least.
 
It is this mastery combined with unaccountable power, which also happens to be significantly more than any other institution (or several institutions combined), that will ensure that they stay exactly where they are until and unless a hugely popular leader chooses open confrontation to save Pakistan.
The only silver lining is people and other institutions now knew how they go about doing their nefarious modus operandi, earlier it was all hidden and people falling for the hogwash of Muqtadar Idaray and 'The Establishment' as Messiah for all.

And the thought that it's the political parties which creates all the mess, are corrupt and incompetent and when the Establishment takes over, people had a sigh of relief, this falsehood, eyewash is gone.

People are questioning and criticising, woken up to the reality, this change is shaking the foundations of the Estab. regime. This is the first time they are challenged and now they are doing one mistake after another, old tactics are not working.
 
khan should take rest , people are not poor they are far more richer then IK think , they will prefer to die with hunger but will neve come on the street to protest against the lumber 1 pigs , let these donkyes to live like slaves
PDM parties and Estab. are united and gelled in for confronting IK and this is their sole purpose. So if Khan simply move away from the political scene, go for a retreat chances are the uniting factor of 'The commmon enemy Khan' will go away and parties will start fighting with one another.

People will be disillusioned though, it is not that they came out like in Turkiye to support him and country.
 
At risk of provoking @AgNoStiC MuSliM a bit (j/k) the nefarious role of the military is well-entrenched and they will obviously not give it up easily or willingly. It is up to those who wish to challenge them to play the game better and put them back in their Constitutional place. That is what remains to be seen if the present situation will go that way or not.
I agree with everything you said.

So long as the Army feels that the cost it is paying for violating the constitution and manipulating the political process is 'insignificant', it has no incentive to reform or change.

The Army/Army leadership MUST pay a significant price for its unconstitutional actions in order to force reform and change.
 
I agree with everything you said.

So long as the Army feels that the cost it is paying for violating the constitution and manipulating the political process is 'insignificant', it has no incentive to reform or change.

The Army/Army leadership MUST pay a significant price for its unconstitutional actions in order to force reform and change.
That my friend will most likely not happen.

Even IK wants to make a deal with them. A cardinal sin, if he does land a deal with them.
 

