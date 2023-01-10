The games Establishment plays, intrinsic to them now

The Estab. is playing dirty deceitful games as they can't help it, they do it by default and not just by design.



-They are posturing to PPP/Zardari that they want Bilawal to take the lead role and he is the future PM of Pakistan in waiting.



-They are supporting PDM crooks and giving a message that Estab. is fully behind them even if the country is ruined.



- They are regrouping MQM factions and giving the message they are behind them.



- They are engaging with PTI, IK through backdoor, their men, and deceiving IK that elections will be held, the Bajwa doctrine has changed, gone Apolitical, and all the lies being told.



In reality the Mil Establishment just want a total control of the country for itself, a complete hegemon just as for the last 75 years and using diff. political parties as pawns to further their cause.