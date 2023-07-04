What's new

The future of US chip companies to move out of China is almost impossible!

Now when we look back, we can clearly see that Every step and policy China tooke was with an eye for at least 10 years in the future.
One may question China's current policies, but come back to see them 10 years from now could be a totally different picture.
 
Apple may never be able to quit manufacturing in China

Apple may never be able to quit manufacturing in China Jan 18, 2023 A new report says Apple has trying to move operations away from China for a decade, and if it can ever accomplish it, the move will take another 20 years. Apple and all major technology firms have been working to reduce...
Sure...Meanwhile...

Chip industry globalisation under threat, says chief of China's YMTC

Geopolitics and the national security concerns of some countries are threatening the globalisation of the world’s chip industry and its future growth, the chairman and acting CEO of memory chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) said on Thursday.
Chip Industry Globalization under Threat, Says Chief of China's YMTC

Geopolitics and the national security concerns of some countries are threatening the globalization of the world’s chip industry and its future growth, the chairman and acting CEO of memory chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) said on Thursday. Chen Nanxiang said in a speech at the...
"There is a lot of government intervention, and a lot of political content is added in the middle," he said, adding that he fully agreed with comments the founder of Taiwan's TSMC, Morris Chang, made in March about how globalization in the chip sector was "dead".
 
Yay a robo narrated video from the Chinese propaganda machine. Maybe you'll next post an Indian robo 3 Gorges Dam bursting one.
 
cuz they ran out of actual evidence

only thing china has to show off are deng xiaoping's capitalist legacy
 
You posted this 6 months ago
Not the same thing, it's new video with updated info, mind to watch it for the insight?
 
But the reality on the ground doesn't close. You guys also claimed that China can't produce decent jet engines just a couple of years ago.
 

