The Future of Pakistan, under Nawaz Sharif 4.0 - the latest Establishment experiment ?

THE FUTURE OF PAKISTAN UNDER NAWAZ SHARIF 4.0



The downward spiral will continue. The addict (Pakistan and its economy) will get a few fixes in coming months and quarters, leading to temporary highs; through selling-off of our Crown Jewels - Mineral exploration rights, state-owned entities, and other national assets at steal bargains. Top Generals (Wolves) and Sharifs-led-politicians (hyenas), will continue to rip the flesh and meat out of Pakistan while the country begins to enter the state where mass public protests (Arab-spring type) become common occurrences.



Situation in the north across and within border will continue to get worse. TTP/Daesh/ISIS will increase its reach and cause havoc. Baluchistan and KPK will be very active while Karachi and other cities of Punjab will also experience very frequent disturbances. GB will be destabilised on ethnic grounds and India will try an adventure in GB area.



Here onwards, it will be chaos with Pakistan Army struggling to manage the situation.