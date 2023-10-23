What's new

The Future of Pakistan, under Nawaz Sharif 4.0 - the latest Establishment experiment ?

  • Good - Nawaz Sharif & Asim Muneer will together turn the country around.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 50/50 - Undecided

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Bad - Repeating a mistake will not yield anything good

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • F'ked unless we sort out Establishment & go through a decade of civil supremacy rule.

    Votes: 5 45.5%

  • Don't give a FK. Given up on Pakistan and its actual rulers (Military).

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • There's no hope from current Mil & Pol lot . Just waiting for the black turbans & flags.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    11
  • This poll will close: .
Pakistan First

Pakistan First

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 10, 2008
Messages
1,429
Reaction score
-3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
Poll is self-explanatory. Let us see how we all think about this Nawaz Sharif 4.0 experiment.

I encourage you to express your views in detail below.
 
THE FUTURE OF PAKISTAN UNDER NAWAZ SHARIF 4.0

The downward spiral will continue. The addict (Pakistan and its economy) will get a few fixes in coming months and quarters, leading to temporary highs; through selling-off of our Crown Jewels - Mineral exploration rights, state-owned entities, and other national assets at steal bargains. Top Generals (Wolves) and Sharifs-led-politicians (hyenas), will continue to rip the flesh and meat out of Pakistan while the country begins to enter the state where mass public protests (Arab-spring type) become common occurrences.

Situation in the north across and within border will continue to get worse. TTP/Daesh/ISIS will increase its reach and cause havoc. Baluchistan and KPK will be very active while Karachi and other cities of Punjab will also experience very frequent disturbances. GB will be destabilised on ethnic grounds and India will try an adventure in GB area.

Here onwards, it will be chaos with Pakistan Army struggling to manage the situation.
 
I can smell that huge bowl of pop corns while writing such hopeful lines....:blah::blah:
 
This is all deliberate, no one is stupid enough to not realise what is happening or what they are doing. And because this is by design, there is no thought given to "course correction", they will run this country to the ground, keeping the citizens subservient to Arabs, and India, while only those on top will benefit... so unless there is a bloody rebellion against these pigs, this is the future of our country - which I think most Pakistanis have accepted.
 

