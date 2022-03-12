The future of air warfare: Bayraktar KIZILELMA

Agha Sher
Is there a frontal picture for that wingman UAV?
What's the timeline looking like for the MIUS?
Nice, look like Bayraktar and not TAI that will develop this UAV that can be used as Wingman for TFX
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) Vafadar 2 stolen - I ain't even mad. So much for AvRID taking this up to support the TFX :pNice, look like Bayraktar and not TAI that will develop this UAV that can be used as Wingman for TFX
This is not a Wingman project. TAI is working on the Wingman project. We expect it to seen this year.
BAYKAR MIUS (Kızılelma) is an unmanned fighter jet project. Block-1 will be subsonic, B-2 will be supersonic.
It is very likely that MIUS will have an unstable design. The Hürjet Project actually harbored many technologies for us. One of them was Fly-By-Wire technology.@dBSPL
Is the airframe for MIUS aerodynamically considered to be a stable or unstable design ? What is Turkeys experience in developed a digital FBW for an unstable airframe?
IMO this is more of a standalone UCAV that can double as a wingman, but being a wingman isn't its primary function. I think there's plenty of room for several loyal wingman programs modeled on low-cost design directions. E.g., an evolution of the Ra'ad ALCM.@Bilal Khan (Quwa) Vafadar 2 stolen - I ain't even mad. So much for AvRID taking this up to support the TFX :p
This is the 1st prototype. First flight next year.
Not of the 1st prototype. This is not a wingman but an independent air combat platform (the first of its kind). However, it can be used alongside the TF-X.
View attachment 823504
This a standalone air combat platform (but can be used with TF-X). TF-Xs wingman is currently being developed by TAI
