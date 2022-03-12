What's new

The future of air warfare: Bayraktar KIZILELMA

Nice, look like Bayraktar and not TAI that will develop this UAV that can be used as Wingman for TFX


1647092261381.png


1647092344334.png
 
What's the timeline looking like for the MIUS?
 
This is the 1st prototype. First flight next year.

Not of the 1st prototype. This is not a wingman but an independent air combat platform (the first of its kind). However, it can be used alongside the TF-X.

1647095943150.png


This a standalone air combat platform (but can be used with TF-X). TF-Xs wingman is currently being developed by TAI
 
This is not a Wingman project. TAI is working on the Wingman project. We expect it to seen this year.

BAYKAR MIUS (Kızılelma) is an unmanned fighter jet project. Block-1 will be subsonic, B-2 will be supersonic.
 
Is the airframe for MIUS aerodynamically considered to be a stable or unstable design ? What is Turkeys experience in developed a digital FBW for an unstable airframe?
 
It is very likely that MIUS will have an unstable design. The Hürjet Project actually harbored many technologies for us. One of them was Fly-By-Wire technology.

I heard it's a difficult technology. "I'm astounded how the Americans did this for the F-16 in the 1970s," said one person working on the project. Americans should be appreciated.
 
IMO this is more of a standalone UCAV that can double as a wingman, but being a wingman isn't its primary function. I think there's plenty of room for several loyal wingman programs modeled on low-cost design directions. E.g., an evolution of the Ra'ad ALCM.
 
I dont think the first flight will be next year, most probably 2024. there should be ground test being performed and the time needed is quite similar with manned plane, about 1 year. The UCAV prototype hasnt even been completed

For efficiency of money, better this platform for stand alone and wing man platform made by Byarakar. Having similar platform made by two different companies is rather not efficient, particularly for developing countries who has less financial resources than country like USA or China.

Of course wingman can be used as stand alone UCAV as well.
 
Look like you still dont aware with what happened with Ukraine
 

