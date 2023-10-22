What's new

The Flop Jalsa of the Returning Nawaz Sharif! Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

♫ Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again. ♫



 
The "King Nawaz" Speech | What Did Pak''s "Next Prime Minister" Say & Miss in His Comeback Speech?​


 
Asim Whisky has done a deal with Mota Nawaja to make him PM and then get a
extension in return. Asim Whisky wants to rule for 6 years or maybe even longer.
This guy is Zia Ul Haq 2.0, only way to get rid of him will be to do what they done
to Zia Ul Haq.
 
Asim Whisky has done a deal with Mota Nawaja to make him PM and then get a
extension in return. Asim Whisky wants to rule for 6 years or maybe even longer.
This guy is Zia Ul Haq 2.0, only way to get rid of him will be to do what they done
to Zia Ul Haq.
inshallah he will get painful death worst then zia ul haq gandu
 
Quite depressing.

Rule of law has been completely flouted.

Hope the rulers who enabled this rot in hell.
 
Quite depressing.

Rule of law has been completely flouted.

Hope the rulers who enabled this rot in hell.
Gen Bajwa, Gen Asim, Dirty Harry and Nadeem Anjum shot all be shot dead and their
families should be put in D grade jail cells in Attock for life. They should also confiscate
all their land and freeze their bank accounts.

Their also needs to be accountability of Generals involved in regime and also the politicians
of PDM.
 

