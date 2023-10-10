What's new

The Five Most Expensive Cities In The World

To buy a 970-square-foot apartment in Hong Kong, Mumbai, Beijing or Shanghai would take more than 30 years for a household with a median income, according to a recent report by Oxford Economics which looked at price-to-income ratios around the globe.

Here are five most expensive real estate markets in the world--only one of which isn't in Asia.

5. London

London's property prices are severely unaffordable to most residents after decades of growth. Since 2013, London's property prices have increased at a double-digit rate every year. Average home prices in the city have gone from £257,000 in 2006 to £474,000 in 2016, an 84% increase.

4. Shanghai

One of China's hottest property markets, Shanghai's real estate prices rose as much as 40% last year and were up 5% a single month last August. Housing prices have been difficult to clamp down on. Spooked by a weak domestic stock market in 2015, many investors poured into the property sector, seeing it as one of the few options left for favorable returns.

3. Beijing

The most expensive housing market in mainland China, the average home price in Beijing is now $5,820 per square meter, according to the Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. In September, average home prices in Beijing rose nearly 30% year on year. By comparison, prices in China's major cities rose about 11%.

2. Mumbai

Located on a narrow peninsula, Mumbai is now home to some of the world's most expensive real estate. As Quartz notes, Mumbai's house price-to-monthly income ratio "is the highest among major Indian cities." And as the country accumulates wealth, developers have been struggling to find building sites in the crowded city where millions still live in densely-packed slum

1. Hong Kong

Holding on to its rank as the most expensive housing market in the world for the seventh year in a row is Hong Kong. The median home price was 18.1 times the median annual pretax household income last year, according to a recent annual report from Demographia. Though a small improvement from the year before when home prices were 19 median household income, Hong Kong still ranks as "severely unaffordable" the report said.
 
here we have exchange rate property price of world, might be. Mumbai is listed near Kula Lumpur
Real Estate Prices and Rents Comparison by City (globalpropertyguide.com)
 
Mumbai is the most expensive property market, Delhi a distant second
Mar 24, 2023

The financial capital continues to be an expensive city to stay, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru, as a recent Knight Frank report.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is the most expensive real estate market in 2022. The city on the coast of the Arabian Sea that attract millions of immigrants every year from across the country, houses some of the most expensive real estates. While, the country’s capital Delhi stands a distant second, as per a recent report by Knight Frank.

As per it, in 2022 average luxury real estate price in Mumbai stood at Rs 707,996 per square-meter or Rs 65,771 per square-feet. While in Delhi, the average rate of luxury properties was Rs 353,982 per sq.meter or Rs 32,886 per sq.ft. India’s IT capital Bangaluru came third with an average luxury real estate price of Rs 207,792 per sq.meter or Rs 19,304 per sq.ft.

Incidentally, Mumbai is the only Indian city that currently features among the top 20 most expensive luxury real estate markets. At 18th position Mumbai’s real estate is costlier than populous cities like Sao Paolo or geographically crucial locations like Cape Town. While cities like Monaco (Sovereign city-state), Hong Kong (China) and New York (USA) top the chart.

Interestingly, despite their high bases many of these markets have witnessed price increases in the last two years - amid the COVID pandemic. Mumbai, for instance, recorded a 6.4 per cent rise in average prices of luxury realty, while in Bengaluru the extent of rise was 3 per cent in 2022. While in Dubai (UAE) the price hikes have been staggering - at 44 per cent - followed by Aspen (Greece), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Tokyo (Japan).

“Wealth preservation, safe-haven capital flight and supply constraints played their part in driving prime price growth, but it was the post-pandemic surge that continued to push prices higher. For the world’s wealthy, this increased their appetite to buy, with 17 per cent of ultra-high net worth individuals adding to their portfolios in 2022,” said Kate Everett-Allen, partner, residential research at Knight Frank.

Mumbai is the most expensive property market, Delhi a distant second - BusinessToday
 

