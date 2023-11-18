The first turbine has been installed at the Southeast Asia's largest onshore wind farm

The first turbine has been installed at the 600-MW Monsoon cross-border wind project in Laos that will transmit power to Vietnam, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) announced.A ceremony marking the turbine hosting completion was held at the project site in southern Laos and was attended by Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.Being built by PowerChina, the wind project was developed by Monsoon Wind Power Co Ltd, a Lao-based company owned by Thailand-based Impact Energy Asia Development Ltd. The complex is located in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces and will be the first of its kind in the country. Once up and running, it will sell its electricity across the border to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under the 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in the summer of 2021.Monsoon Wind’s construction was launched in May, with its commissioning planned for 2025. The project comes with plans for a dedicated 500-kV transmission line.May 1 2023 - 1:45 pm PTMonsoon Wind, Southeast Asia’s largest onshore wind farm, is Laos’ first wind project, and it’s also the region’s first cross-border wind power plant.The 600-megawatt (MW) Monsoon Wind, which is owned by Thailand-based Impact Energy Asia Development, has just kicked off construction. The site is in southeastern Laos, in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces, at an elevation of 1,200-1,600 meters (3,937-5,249 feet) above sea level.The 133-wind turbine wind farm will sell its power to state-owned Vietnam Electricity for 25 years. It will deliver the generated clean energy to central Vietnam through a 500kV transmission line.Southeast Asia’s largest onshore wind farm is scheduled to come online in 2025.Hydroelectricity currently makes up 70% of total power generation in Laos, and it has at least 10 onshore wind projects – 3.6 gigawatts of projects – in planning stages.Landlocked Laos, which has an export-oriented energy policy, is keen to establish its reputation as the “battery of Southeast Asia.” It’s one of Asia’s largest exporters of hydroelectricity.Around 80% of the power generated in Laos is sold to neighboring Thailand and Vietnam, accounting for 30% of the country’s exports by value. Laos started power exports to Singapore in 2022 and began building transmission infrastructure in January for selling electricity to Cambodia.