The fastest new car brand from China, which aims to become a market leader: deliveries of Changan Deepal have already exceeded 100,000 cars

The fastest new car brand from China, which aims to become a market leader: deliveries of Changan Deepal have already exceeded 100,000 cars​

September 25, 2023
By Jeff Tucke

Changan said its Deepal brand has set a new record among Chinese automakers by selling more than 100,000 units within 14 months of the brand’s launch. But one other Chinese brand couldn’t do it.

The fastest new car brand from China, which aims to become a market leader: deliveries of Changan Deepal have already exceeded 100,000 cars


The brand was launched in April last year. In July, sales of the brand’s first model, SL03, started. The electric car received more than 10,000 orders in 33 minutes. In December, the sedan set a record with shipments of 10,000 units in a month, just five months after going on sale.

The record did not last long. At the end of June, Deepal began mass deliveries of the second model. The S7 electric crossover was shipped in the amount of 10,000 units a little more than a month after the start of sales.

The fastest new car brand from China, which aims to become a market leader: deliveries of Changan Deepal have already exceeded 100,000 cars


Deepal plans to release six episodes over the next three years. Each year two new series will be released, comprising a total of 12 new and modified models. The brand plans to sell 1.5 million units by 2025 and become one of the market leaders.


