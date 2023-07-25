What's new

The Exorcist: Believer Official Trailer

Darth Vader said:
OG version is still GOLD.
Recently The Pope's Exorcist is the only horror movie I actually liked.
What's that??
I am an old 'Exorcist' fan! I own an original hard-copy of Blatty's 'Exorcist' and I watch scenes from the Linda Blair/original 'Exorcist' every Halloween season. It is rated as THE scariest movie ever made in polls--and that's 50+ years of competition against it.

PS. I think 'cinema' and Hollywood are in general declined after the birth of iPhone and smart phones circa 2007. Don't ask me how I came to this conclusion-- I just did! Purely personal, anecdotal opinion.
 
Meengla said:
O.G version have one dialogue which depicts how evil force trying hard to convince that God can't help human kind " God is not here today"....
 
Meengla said:
Maarkhoor said:
"God is not here today" dialog doesn't exist in the W. Friedkin / original one, right? I think that dialog exists in another version, set in Africa and that too is a good movie but doesn't come close to The Exorcist. what is 'O.G version'?
Darth Vader said:
Thank you. Added to my 'Watch' list.
 
Meengla said:
This dialogue exist in this one also

By the after Original version this version is my fvrt also.
 
Hollywood horror movies are usually trash tier, especially the one's released in modern times. Realized that after watching some horror movies from Thailand, Turkey, Indonesia etc. They are very underrated
 
As per the KITAP, all folks - except for those reciting Auzubillahi Minash Shaitanir Rajim - are carrying demons with them. When they get activated by HIS PERMISSION they take a hell out of the folks....

No surprise here....
 
Steppe Wolff said:
Hollywood horror movies are usually trash tier, especially the one's released in modern times. Realized that after watching some horror movies from Thailand, Turkey, Indonesia etc. They are very underrated
