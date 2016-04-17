What's new

The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons

though I should have created this thread months ago, yet as we Persian say, whenever you catch the fish, it's still fresh.

Almost nothing

Almost nothing. this was the answer of Iran's central bank chief about the benefits of the deal (JCPOA) for Iran.
the comment which was boycotted by all reformists and Pro-Rohani medias.

It was just a few weeks earlier that Rohani's team showed bunch of monitors to reporters and claimed that swift system is functioning, and called anybody who speaks the otherwise as ignorant, extremist, etc.
yet yesterday Iran's central bank chief broke the silence and talked about the real world and how Americans ignored their commitments.

read it here:
US Failed to Comply with JCPOA Commitments, CBI Chief Says

to make it simple, after the deal, we have been sanctioned several times through other excuses, our money hasn't been released, our banks can't have transactions with foreign banks and we can't buy or sell anything unless through barter. we can't launch our missiles or space rockets without receiving more sanctions. everything is like before the deal. before destroying our nuclear infrastructure and filling our nuclear reactor with concrete and firing our scientists.

it's not a surprise though, Americans did it in the previous deal too, when Rohani himself was the negotiator. when he accepted to shut down all of our nuclear activities in return of The first nothing.

One may ask why he was fooled again? and how? if we got nothing, why Rohani doesn't announce the failure then? was he really fooled? if this deal is a failure then why some people want to make another deal, this time about our missiles? the People which our supreme leader called traitor! (it's thread was deleted, not by me though!)
I will post about the deal and these issues in this thread hereafter.
 
I don't agree with this deal, but your headline is wrong. How is it treason if the elected government, the elected parliament, the guardian council, supreme national security council, and the leader all agreed to it?

If there is something wrong with the deal, then all of the above should share in the blame.
 
it's not the end of a deal rather the end of obama's presidency , and donald trump too to an extent
 
My title reflects different individuals and views.

nevertheless, ignoring the leader's clear orders, fulfilling our commitments without waiting for the other side, and trusting our enemies, I see these as a treason. you are free to call these whatever else you want.
 
i was merely being informative , obama promised to "talk to iran" "before his presidency" ends and he did indeed

with the next white president things are gonna look rather drastically different for iran
 
after just another violation of the JCPOA and stealing $2bn of Iranian money which was responded with a great welcome by Rohani administration, another achievement was unveiled, this time destroying 32tones of Iranian heavy water reserves in return of NOTHING, polished for fools with the title of Export.

exporting (read destroying) 32 tones heavy water reserves in return of $8.6 million, which means $270/kilo, while in the market, the same material is sold from 700 dollars to several thousand dollars.

so what is it this time? patriotism, idiocy, treason?

چوب حراج ظريف به دستاورد استراتژيک دانشمندان هسته اي/ هر کيلو آب سنگين به آمريکايي ها 270 دلار فروخته شد!/ «باج سرگردنه» میلیاردی دولت تدبیر به کدخدا!
 
چرا دوستان در دولت قبل احتمال تحریم بانک مرکزی را در نظر نگرفتند؟ چرا پول این ملت رو از آمریکا خارج نکردند؟ بجاش رفتند 2 میلیارد دلار اوراق قرضه آمرکایی خریدند؟ 6 سال مذاکرات در دست این آقایان بود اگر بلد بودند بهتر مذاکره می کردند و امتیاز می گرفتید .. نه قطعنامه ...
حالا من نمی گم برجام خیلی عالی هست آفتاب تابان است نه مطمئنا خیلی خیلی نکات منفی داره یکیش همین که ما همه تعهداتمون رو انجام دادیم در حالی که اونها نه و ما هم هیچ اهرم فشاری نداریم ولی اینکه این دولت رو بکوبیم و از دولت قبل حمایت کنیم در حالی که دولت قبل فرصت های بسیاری رو داشت و خیلی ها رو از دست داد ...مشکلات از آنجا شروع شد که قطعنامه ها رو کاغذ پاره خواندند و برای مقابله باهاش اقدامی صورت ندادند ...
 
That act which stopped in 2007 was because people ignored Americans hostility against us; exactly like every single act and person in this government TODAY.

http://ttnk.ir/post/3038/-خیانت-خاوری-دو-میلیارد-دلار-را-به-دزدان-اقیانوس-اطلس-داد
 
Jalili made a good point regarding Ahmadenijad's "kaghaz pare". He compared it to Khomeini's comment after Saddam fired a rocket at Iran, he said, "yek divuneh yeh sangi andakht". Jalili said, that's not because Khomeini didn't know that a rocket is not the same as a stone, but because he wanted to portray his country as strong and confident.

Ahmadinejad was doing the same, and that's why the media 24/7 was against him. Has there ever been a time when the west supported a strong leader in our nation? Did Khomeini, Mossadeq, or Amir Kabir receive the red carpet? But unfortunately, instead of showing strength, certain political parties (the current one included) instead constantly talked about how sanctions were hurting us, how USA was kicking our ***, how we couldn't do anything in the country without sanctions, and so on. So, with this mind, they went to the negotiation table
 
shameless liars!

واکنش سفیر سابق ایران در ایتالیا به اظهارات سیف
دو میلیارد دلار اوراق بهادار را دولت اصلاحات خریداری کرده نه دولت سابق
وارونه‌نمایی اصل ماجرا ریشه در نگاه سیاسی دارد

ابوالفضل ظهره وند، سفیر سابق ایران در ایتالیا در گفتگو با بسیج در واکنش به اظهارات رئیس کل بانک مرکزی که ریشه غارت 2 میلیارد دلار از اموال بلوکه شده ایران را اقدامات دولت قبل دانسته و گفته است اوراق بهادار دلاری توسط دولت قبل خریداری شده بود، اظهار داشت: نکته قابل توجه این است که این سرمایه گذاری تخلفی بوده که توسط بانک مرکزی در دولت اصلاحات صورت گرفته است و اکنون به دولت سابق نسبت می دهند.

وی ادامه داد: مساله به این صورت بوده است که در دولت اصلاحات در یک بانک کانادایی سرمایه گذاری و اوراق بی نام و زمان دار خریداری کردند و در حقیقت خرید این اوراق به قبل از دولت نهم مربوط می شود و تنها زمان سر رسیدش با دولت قبل تقارن داشته است.

ظهره وند تصریح کرد: در دولت اصلاحات، این اوراق را یک بانک کانادایی به عنوان بانک عامل و امین بانک مرکزی ایران خریداری کرده و در صندوق ذخائر ارزی و معتبر نگهداری می کرده است که در پایان پنج سال و زمان سر رسیدش قاعدتا باید تبدیل به دلار می شده است که همان موقع بانک کانادایی می‌گوید امکان نگهداری این پولها را ندارد؛ در نتیجه بانک مرکزی به عنوان کار فرما می گوید که پولها به obey bank در رم منتقل شود و به عنوان اینکه می خواهند در کشورهای دیگر هم اعتبار داشته باشند، نخواستند که این پول داخل ایران بیاید.

وی ادامه داد: سال 87 ماجرا توسط خانواده سربازان امریکایی کلید خورد و آنها دنبال گرفتن غرامت از ایران بودند و برای این کار از پلیس فدرال امریکا کمک گرفتند و به دلیل خیانت مدیر عامل بانک مذکور، ماجرای پول های ایران در این بانک فاش و این پول ها بلوکه می‌شود.

ظهره وند در خصوص تخلف صورت گرفته گفت: به اعتقاد بنده باید با معاون بین الملل بانک مرکزی وقت برخورد قاطع شود، چرا که ذخائر ارزی بانک مرکزی را سرمایه گذاری کردند و اوراق دشمن را خریداری نمودند و قطعا برای این کار، باید مصوبه داشته باشند.

وی با اشاره به صحبت های اخیر رئیس کل بانک مرکزی مبنی بر اینکه این اقدامات به دولت سابق بر می گردد، بیان داشت: علت واکنش مسئولان دولتی و اظهار نظرهای غیرمنصفانه، ریشه در نگاه سیاسی دارد و از هر روشی برای تخریب دولت قبل استفاده می کنند اما باید به صراحت بگویم که این موضوع ارتباطی به دولت نهم و دهم نداشته است و ریشه آن به دولت خاتمی بر می گردد.

ظهره ونده خاطر نشان کرد: ما در طول دوران دفاع مقدس صدها هزار جانباز شیمیایی داشتیم که به دلیل جنایت برخی از کشورها مثل آلمان در فروش مواد شیمیایی به صدام صورت گرفته است که هیچ گاه به طور جدی برای گرفتن غرامت از این کشورها اقدام نکرده ایم.

ظهره وند تاکید کرد: آقای سیف و مسئولان بانک مرکزی که از هر تریبونی بر علیه دولت قبل استفاده می کنند بدانند که این روش آنها غلط است؛ اصل موضوع خریداری اوراق بهادار دلاری به دولت اصلاحات برمی گردد؛ جالب اینجاست که در دولت قبل اصلا این مساله که اصل اقدام آن به دولت خاتمی بر می گردد برجسته نشد و با نگاه ملی موضوع پیگیری شد اما اکنون آقایان اقدام انجام نشده را به دولت قبل نسبت می دهند.

وی گفت: شایسته نیست دولتی که سرکار می آید، جناحی رفتار کند.

see how easily they invent a new lie to cover their actions, how can I not call them traitors?
 
Iran is not afraid of fvcking America. Stop trolling Afghan troll

Iran is a 8000 years old country while the Americans are 300 years old.
They have killed millions of red Indians and they have made tens of wars, civil wars and coups against other countries in the recent 100 years.
 
من منظورم این هست که ما فاقد تفکر آینده نگر هستیم ...چه دولت قبل چه دولت روحانی ..روحانی همه تخم مرغ هاشو تو سبد برجام گذاشت در حالی مشکل اقتصاد ما برجام نبود و اگر هم بود در صد کمی .... حالا باید هرکاری بکنه تا برجام رو موقفیت آمیز نشون بده به عنوان تنها دستاورد دولتش ... مثلا جهانگیری معاون دولت می گه که ما اصلا فکر نمی کردیم نفت به 20 دلار برسه ... می خوام بدونم برای چی؟ تو اون بالایی که چکار کنی پس .... همینطور در دولت قبل که پیش بینی نفت 200 دلاری رو می کردند ... ... .. بی اهمیت جلوه دادن تحریم یک چیزه تلاش برای جلوگیری از تحریم شدن یک چیز دیگر یا حداقل اتخاذ تدابیری برای مقابله با اون ... اگر ما از شدت دشمنی آمرکا با خودمون آگاهیم نباید گوشت بزاریم دم دست گربه که هر وقت خواست دستبرد بزنه ....یا بهانه بی مودر دستش بدیم که به ما حمله کنه ...
در مورد کاغذپاره هم مطمئنا در مورد امام این حرف درست ولی احمدی نژاد کلا حرف های اینطوری زیاد می زد از ممه رو لولو برد تا اب اونجایی بریزید که سوخته پس لطفا این دوتا رو به هم ربط ندید ...چرا که حرف یک چیز عمل یک چیز دیگه ...
 

