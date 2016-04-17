The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons

Almost nothing

though I should have created this thread months ago, yet as we Persian say, whenever you catch the fish, it's still fresh.Almost nothing. this was the answer of Iran's central bank chief about the benefits of the deal (JCPOA) for Iran.the comment which was boycotted by all reformists and Pro-Rohani medias.It was just a few weeks earlier that Rohani's team showed bunch of monitors to reporters and claimed that swift system is functioning, and called anybody who speaks the otherwise as ignorant, extremist, etc.yet yesterday Iran's central bank chief broke the silence and talked about the real world and how Americans ignored their commitments.read it here:to make it simple, after the deal, we have been sanctioned several times through other excuses, our money hasn't been released, our banks can't have transactions with foreign banks and we can't buy or sell anything unless through barter. we can't launch our missiles or space rockets without receiving more sanctions. everything is like before the deal. before destroying our nuclear infrastructure and filling our nuclear reactor with concrete and firing our scientists.it's not a surprise though, Americans did it in the previous deal too, when Rohani himself was the negotiator. when he accepted to shut down all of our nuclear activities in return ofOne may ask why he was fooled again? and how? if we got nothing, why Rohani doesn't announce the failure then? was he really fooled? if this deal is a failure then why some people want to make another deal, this time about our missiles? the People which our supreme leader called traitor! (it's thread was deleted, not by me though!)I will post about the deal and these issues in this thread hereafter.