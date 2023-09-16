China & America: The End Game Has Already Arrived…China’s rise to superpower in peace is a first for mankind, ushering in a new world order ​

China & America: The End Game Has Already Arrived…China’s rise to superpower in peace is a first for mankind, ushering in a new world order. The United States needs to get with the program.By MARIO CAVOLO Sept 9 2023中國與美國：結局已經到來……中國和平崛起為超級大國是人類的第一次，開創了新的世界秩序。 美國需要參與該計劃I have come to the place where the #1 reason I am most supportive of China is because they have risen to world superpower in peace. This is a gargantuan world-changing shift for mankind. They have managed to rise to history’s third world superpower after Europe (1500-1900) and after the United States (1900 – 2000) but unlike the previous two, China (2000 – Present ) has risen to this status in the world in peace.Imran Khan of Pakistan, being the lastest leaving once again, Pakistan in chaos and misery.“The world is now China’s oyster in peace and cooperation with well over a hundred countries across the world that will only continue to expand. To answer The Economist cover’s recent question, that is what’s next for China.”And of course, this shift also shines a bright lot on and disrupts many aspects of the existing world order beholden to the United States. The thing is, while we want the bad things related to the United States to stop, we should not forget all the good things too. Extreme talk and generalizations declaring the desire to see the end of America, the end of the dollar, the collapse of America, etc is senseless, silly and immature. People who say it are not thinking about what it would really be like if such things occurred.We can’t forget that the European expansion did great things for the world and America has done great things for the world. What we are all saying needs to stop is the bad stuff, the unnecessary bad stuff, which really only boils down to two main points:(Can you imagine that there are actual business seminars of defense contractor industry people getting together to talk about the profits of war in a supposed civilized society devoted to democracy, freedom and human rights? Its despicable), who have allowed the middle class to deterioriate, civil society to split and deterioriate in ways that are far beyond unacceptable and truly shocking to onlookers.So as always, generalization is the enemy of sensible talk. A country can be a world leader without being horribly violent warmongering psychopaths going around the world secretly arranging the overthrow of democratically elected goverments and whipping up wars killing millions of innocents to die or have their lives decimated.Which brings us to the miracle of China, its rise to superpower in peace, a first for the history of mankind, I believe. The good news in all of this dark talk which is, if you are really paying close attention with me, The End Game Has Already Arrived In Peace For The World. It really has.In my mind and many others as well, the recent Huawei announcement served as a critical marker.Remember, the reason the U.S. wanted to stop Huawei in the first place had nothing to do with national security, that was the excuse. Huawei was the world’s 5G development leader, and as Jeffrey Sach’s recently did a very nice job of explaining, was about to start rolling it out across the world, leaving the U.S. in the dust in that market. The U.S. stepped in and stopped it. Plain and simple.Fortunately for the western world’s sense of “leading” the world, China really has no interest to lead the world like the United States has been this past century. And with China’s native language being Mandarin, that would be sort of impossible anyway. Yet the continued rise in trade with China across the world along with its dominance of various industries and sectors does together serve as a threat, this circumstance, this unexpected rise of China, is a legitimate economic threat to the U.S. position, as well as Europe. So here we are.If you don’t already know it, China is already dominating industries and sectors pretty much the entire world, it can’t be denied – now the world’s #1 automotive exporter, EVs, minerals/rare earths/lithium, shipping ports around the world, patents, manufacturing, building out the entire African continent infrastructure, 5G, medical, solar, pharmaceutical, need I continue because the list of China’s sheer dominance is still a lot longer.Yet again, they have managed to achieve this in peace. Tell me, which country has China dropped a bomb on? NONE. Invaded? NONE. Started war with? NONE. Two weeks ago, they shot some water at a Philippine ship. It was water. From a distance. AFTER several warnings. Oops. That’s about as violent as China is willing to get. That is, unless you decide to threaten their sovereign claims such as Taiwan. This is the only confusing part to many people, how China has built up military activity all around its sovereign territory Taiwan. One way or another, Taiwan is part of China and/or as you wish, China is part of Taiwan. Either way, I really don’t care how you wish to argue the tidbits, they are part of China and that’s China’s point. It is an unsettled matter going to back to when Mao beat Chiang and Chiang fled to Taiwan. That’s fine, argue until you’re blue in the face. Argue until its settled. But meanwhile, Taiwan will NEVER, and I really do mean NEVER become independent from China. Just look at what happened with the British occupation of Hong Kong and you’ll understand the meaning behind what I am stating here.But western govts and media are misreporting this as offensive aggression to invade Taiwan rather than defend Taiwan as a sovereign part of China in the event any entity’s attempts to further efforts towards sovereign independence.Via the many existing and developing sovereign alliances including ASEAN, BRICS+, BRI, RCEP, AIIB, the world is now China’s oyster. And cooperation with well over a hundred countries across the world will only continue to expand. To answer The Economist cover’s recent question, that’s what’s next for China.In truth, the end game the US has been trying to prevent has already arrived.Ukraine proves it. Those parties are in an endless quagmire draining resources and adding more innocent deaths to their warmongering list every day. China, you noticed, stays out of it. The will NOT participate in war.Trump becoming President proved it. Proved what? That America’s decline is already over the cliff. Even since the 2020 election under Biden, the societal deterioration has only continued. I 100% blame the United States government leaders. It is their responsibility to enact and enforce laws to insure a safe, stable society and they have failed, some say, intentionally so.China magnificently building out Africa proves it. China is now exporting its own successful domestic urban development and economic model to the entire continent of Africa. The amount of infrastructure, roads, rails, hospitals, schools, etc, that have already been built is mindboggling and it is just getting started.Tucker Carlson’s interview of Larry Sinclair, sadly, proves it. America has fallen so far from grace, I wanna cry. I am heartbroken as are so many Americans. Carlson’s interview with Sinclair is the very worst of a rotten ruined wrecked neoliberal America, how incredibly sad and pathetic good people have to be exposed to this nonsense, true or not, as morbid national entertainment. It says everything about what has happened to that country, turning into a sick, twisted rotten society intentionally so, driven by the oligarchs, the govt bodies, the political leaders, the institutions and mainstream media who have gladly created it fostered it and made it become what it has sadly become.Well, like I said, a look back at the history books shows us the world’s first violent expanding hegemon was Europe and then the second world’s violent expanding hegemon was the United States and now the world’s hegemon is China, this time rising in peace, without violence without war without death without bloodshed with any other countryIsn’t that wonderful? This is a watershed moment for mankind, literally a first in history for centuries.Thus, it seems clear Obama’s pivot to Asia, arming up the region militarily, is already far too late. You may as well turn them all back around and go home. This is why i’ve been arguing during the past few months that war with China over Taiwan will never happen. It’s too late. China obviously has no interest in war, no one does. China has already won and its obvious.If war with China remains a puzzle piece in US foreign policy and it actually happens, it will be because the US started it and it will be devastating, the end of the global economy as we know it, and maybe even mankind on earth. I know the US warmongers are crazy, and they’re even profit-driven, but I just don’t think they’re that insane.In summary, understand this moving forward:China is simply going to continue doing exactly what it’s been doing the past three decades, expanding & growing, both domestically and across the world. There is no need for a crystal ball or expert to tell us something that is happening as we speak.This future dominated but not led by China, goes along with the world’s hope that US foreign policy will now finally have a complete rethink and retooling of priorities and values so desperately needed for the world to live in peace and cooperation, without death without bloodshed without war, just like China.And guess what? I believe doing so would make America great again. The world would greatly benefit from that too.We can all be great together in peace & prosperity.