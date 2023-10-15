What's new

The Economic History of the Last 2,000 Years in 1 Little Graph

JB 007

JB 007

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jul 25, 2006
Messages
214
Reaction score
0

The Economic History of the Last 2,000 Years in 1 Little Graph​

That headline is a big promise. But here it is: The economic history of the world going back to Year 1 showing the major powers' share of world GDP, from a research letter written by Michael Cembalest, chairman of market and investment strategy at JP Morgan.

https://cdn.theatlantic.com/media/mt/business/Screen Shot 2012-06-20 at 9.37.55 AM.png
Screen%20Shot%202012-06-20%20at%209.37.55%20AM[1].png


In Year 1, India and China were home to one-third and one-quarter of the world's population, respectively. It's hardly surprising, then, that they also commanded one-third and one-quarter of the world's economy, respectively.

Before the Industrial Revolution, there wasn't really any such thing as lasting income growth from productivity. In the thousands of years before the Industrial Revolution, civilization was stuck in the Malthusian Trap. If lots of people died, incomes tended to go up, as fewer workers benefited from a stable supply of crops. If lots of people were born, however, incomes would fall, which often led to more deaths. That explains the "trap," and it also explains why populations so closely approximated GDP around the world.

 

18 of the last 20 centuries China and India were the biggest economies​


share-of-gdp-share-1-768x408[1].jpg


A quick look at the above chart and you may be surprised to see that China and India were by far the biggest economies in the first 18 of the last 20 centuries. Sure, it is all based on estimations and using different time intervals on the x-axis is actually not done. But nevertheless, we can draw some valuable insights from this chart.

18 of the last 20 centuries China and India were the biggest economies – Evert-Jan Ouweneel

urbanlogics.eu urbanlogics.eu
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US overall GDP increased to $27T after comprehensive update of US economic accounts
Replies
2
Views
185
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
hatehs
Bharat's Economy 16.5 Years Behind China’s: Bernstein Research Report
2
Replies
17
Views
692
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
PDF
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 2,000: Taliban officials
Replies
2
Views
124
my2cents
my2cents
GamoAccu
India’s Fake Growth Story
2 3
Replies
32
Views
953
Chandragupt Maurya
C
Get Ya Wig Split
🆘 Demographic crisis: in 5 years, China’s birth rate has plunged 40%
Replies
4
Views
235
Bleek
Bleek

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom