The double slap that India got back in feb-2019 and july 2020 was geopolitically Alpha moments

It came at a period where India's delusions were getting out of hand and sort of cooled them down.. Even their public opinion changed entirely from these two events forever..

Because Indians tend to get deluded at times within their own public opinion..

It was period where trolls and unserious people were pushing certain agenda supapowa bla bla but they hit a wall of ground reality and got fact checked that they can't win a conventional conflict against both neighbours separately and that there was no military solution with both neighbours..

It was geopolitically a sit the fuk down moment
 
