The diplomat Canada expelled was the head of RAW intelligence in Canada

Canada says it has expelled RAW station chief Pavan Kumar Rai in Ottawa | India News - Times of India
India News: The 'top Indian diplomat' expelled by Canada amid allegations linking the Indian government to the assassination of a Khalistani activist has been ide
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Even the head of the conversative party of Canada, the 2nd most popular party, stood in support of the findings. Indian Hindus in Canada normally would vote for this party in an effort to stand against the "pro Khalistani" NDP and Liberals as they put it. Now they are surrounded on all sides.
