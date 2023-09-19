What's new

The diplomat Canada expelled was the head of RAW intelligence in Canada

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Canada says it has expelled RAW station chief Pavan Kumar Rai in Ottawa | India News - Times of India

India News: The 'top Indian diplomat' expelled by Canada amid allegations linking the Indian government to the assassination of a Khalistani activist has been ide
Read more at:
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

Even the head of the conversative party of Canada, the 2nd most popular party, stood in support of the findings. Indian Hindus in Canada normally would vote for this party in an effort to stand against the "pro Khalistani" NDP and Liberals as they put it. Now they are surrounded on all sides.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1703893915328249923
 
RayKalm said:
Now, why would Canada allow Indian intelligence to be replaced after all this?
Intelligence operatives aren’t sent with a stamp saying so. They are sent by claiming them to be from diplomatic Corp.
If the encumbent guys cover was blown doesn’t mean that the same would happen to all.
If things are really bad, then India can do the same to Canadian diplomats. Things will go down south. So be it that case.
 
1695117110878.png


Olivier sylvestere
 

