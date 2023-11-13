What's new

The destruction of Persian Library in Ctesiphon by Arab Forces

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

I was listening to Faisal Warraich's vlog
where I learned that when Arab Forces entered the Lands of Persian Dynasty,They came by a big Library in Ctesiphon.
Arab Forces were clueless what to do of this library.Caliph Hazrat Umar (R.A) told them to destroy that library.
Screenshot_20231114_003632~2.jpg

I think that was not a good move.That library was built by hardwork of many generations of Peraians.
Some of the books here were written by the engineers who built Taq e Kasra which is a symbol of greatness of Persian Architecture.The books were collected from the scholars across the world.
Taq-Kasra.jpg

Should have just spared that Library.
What i learnt from this historical event is that Sometimes too much superiority complex can lead to wrong doings.

No wonder ,Mongols destroyed the Arabian Litrature/Technological centre,Baghdad.You reap what you sow
 
lot of our libraries, center of educations, cities were destroyed too - but not an muslim/arab specific thing though
similar things happened in Egypt too, Greeks/Byzantine, Armenians - all old civilizations experienced such traumatic events throughout their history especially in Europe and ME
 
Maula Jatt said:
lot of our libraries, center of educations, cities were destroyed too - but not an muslim/arab specific thing though
similar things happened in Egypt too, Greeks/Byzantine, Armenians - all old civilizations experienced such traumatic events throughout their history especially in Europe and ME
When fanatics take over...you can see what happens.
 
Maula Jatt said:
lot of our libraries, center of educations, cities were destroyed too - but not an muslim/arab specific thing though
similar things happened in Egypt too, Greeks/Byzantine, Armenians - all old civilizations experienced such traumatic events throughout their history especially in Europe and ME
The common mistake almost every civilization did was to put too much money on architecture should have spent that money on the innovation of weapons.
Foinikas said:
When fanatics take over...you can see what happens.
The early Arab Muslims had never seen the technology progress of this magnitude at heir own homeland.
So their World view was very limited.Though when they came out of their shell and conquered advanced civilizations,they adapted rather quickly to the realms of new world and actually absorbed the knowledge.
 
Nonsense, it was mostly useless poetry and praises for false gods, stories about their kings, more stories about the same kings, more made up stories and mostly p0rno novels.

They did not have a sigle star chart or a map of the world.
 
What is your source for this?
No history book has reported this.
 

