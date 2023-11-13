The destruction of Persian Library in Ctesiphon by Arab Forces

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
I was listening to Faisal Warraich's vlog
where I learned that when Arab Forces entered the Lands of Persian Dynasty,They came by a big Library in Ctesiphon.
Arab Forces were clueless what to do of this library.Caliph Hazrat Umar (R.A) told them to destroy that library.
I think that was not a good move.That library was built by hardwork of many generations of Peraians.
Some of the books here were written by the engineers who built Taq e Kasra which is a symbol of greatness of Persian Architecture.The books were collected from the scholars across the world.
Should have just spared that Library.
What i learnt from this historical event is that Sometimes too much superiority complex can lead to wrong doings.
No wonder ,Mongols destroyed the Arabian Litrature/Technological centre,Baghdad.You reap what you sow
