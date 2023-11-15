What's new

The Declining Credibility of the Pakistan Army: A Wake-Up Call for Change

Conqueror

Conqueror

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Dec 15, 2009
Messages
728
Reaction score
2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If a credible poll were conducted in Pakistan, the support for the Pakistan Army would now be less than 20%. There is an 86% popularity of PTI in Pakistan, which holds Pakistan Army generals and ill-reputed leaders responsible for overthrowing Imran Khan and the PTI Government. This is widely known, documented, and believed by the public.

Now, after openly supporting Nawaz and the PMLN leaders, and protecting them from due judicial prosecution, as well as suppressing PTI workers and political leaders at all levels, there is a thought that elections will be manipulated to make Nawaz Sharif the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

However, they fail to realize the consequences that come from the people of Pakistan when a top national institution loses its credibility and respect.

The Pakistan Army will receive a backlash from the people of Pakistan that they never imagined, once the political process is rigged and more evidence of their involvement surfaces. The Army is currently trying to control the fallout from 9th May, but they will be faced with countless similar incidents in the future.

Whether you give PTI their rightful representation in parliament now or in the next election, you will have to give the people what they want. But one wonders, is the current hatred and disapproval of the Pakistan Army among the people not enough for your course correction?
  • Is the current destruction of the economy by PMLN not enough?
  • Is the current national security challenge not enough?
  • Is the current global isolation of Pakistan not enough?
  • And now, you want to create even more opposition, anger, and rage among the people of Pakistan on top of everything?
Just think about what you are playing with, and what you're inviting upon yourself and this country next.
---
By Conqueror, 15 Nov, 2023
Before elections are held and army has corrected itself.
 
Last edited:
If you insert day-to-day politics inside the Army it's the surest recipe for a catastrophic disaster for a nation. It's the worst thing you can do to the morale, discipline, fighting capability etc. of an army. Six centuries of the mighty Ottoman Empire was lost in six years of military rule (Sultan Abdul Hamid was deposed by a Young Turks military junta in 1909, and they joined WW1 on the loser's side in 1914: all by the Zionist designs). A half of Pak got lost, thanks to the hard-drinking, womanizer, corrupt and inept ex-British colonial officers (basically NCOs).....

A bad government is better than no government....

The worst civilian govt is better than the best miliary-ruled government....

Martial law means no law....
 
Conqueror said:
If a credible poll were conducted in Pakistan, the support for the Pakistan Army would now be less than 20%. There is an 86% popularity of PTI in Pakistan, which holds Pakistan Army generals and ill-reputed leaders responsible for overthrowing Imran Khan and the PTI Government. This is widely known, documented, and believed by the public.

Now, after openly supporting Nawaz and the PMLN leaders, and protecting them from due judicial prosecution, as well as suppressing PTI workers and political leaders at all levels, there is a thought that elections will be manipulated to make Nawaz Sharif the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

However, they fail to realize the consequences that come from the people of Pakistan when a top national institution loses its credibility and respect.

The Pakistan Army will receive a backlash from the people of Pakistan that they never imagined, once the political process is rigged and more evidence of their involvement surfaces. The Army is currently trying to control the fallout from 9th May, but they will be faced with countless similar incidents in the future.

Whether you give PTI their rightful representation in parliament now or in the next election, you will have to give the people what they want. But one wonders, is the current hatred and disapproval of the Pakistan Army among the people not enough for your course correction?
  • Is the current destruction of the economy by PMLN not enough?
  • Is the current national security challenge not enough?
  • Is the current global isolation of Pakistan not enough?
  • And now, you want to create even more opposition, anger, and rage among the people of Pakistan on top of everything?
Just think about what you are playing with, and what you're inviting upon yourself and this country next.
---
By Conqueror, 15 Nov, 2023
Before elections are held and army has corrected itself.
Click to expand...
It's not going to happen until Gaza is absorbed into Israel. These puppets were installed to stop any support for the Palestinian people from Pakistan.
 
Duffers forgot that this was the past and probably the way things are that's what's future gonna be.

Pakistan’s rogue army runs a shattered state

Danger is of a military shamed and distrusted abroad while increasingly more destructive at home, writes Aatish Taseer
www.ft.com www.ft.com

foreignpolicy.com

Pakistan Goes Rogue

What the sole footnote in Bob Woodward's Obama's Wars tells us about Europe's growing fears of a terrorist attack.
foreignpolicy.com foreignpolicy.com

www.rferl.org

Islamic Militancy And Pakistan's Rogue Generals

U.S. officials see extremist enemies of the Pakistani state as a "mortal" international threat. But do elements of the Pakistani military establishment regard the rise of Islamic militancy as part of a grand strategy aimed at keeping their country safe?
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org
When this time will return
The difference will be that you would have enemies inside and outside and you made your morale helpers into your enemies too.. everyone becomes full of hate towards you duffer generals...
Someone should mention that's
While Pakistani courts are sleeping
International criminal court is about to wake up...
Jernails will find it very hard to park the wealth and move to Europe....
View attachment 1014856
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI to make contacts with political parties from next week as Pakistan moves towards elections
Replies
2
Views
172
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
October 21 won't be a good day, Faisal Vawda warns Nawaz Sharif
Replies
0
Views
188
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP censures PML-N for 'changing narrative' on polls
Replies
0
Views
163
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘PTI members not to get any place in PML-N’
Replies
3
Views
112
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
HAIDER
Only credible polls can end Pakistan crisis, says Elizabeth Horst
Replies
0
Views
230
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom