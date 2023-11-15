The Declining Credibility of the Pakistan Army: A Wake-Up Call for Change

If a credible poll were conducted in Pakistan, the support for the Pakistan Army would now be less than 20%. There is an 86% popularity of PTI in Pakistan, which holds Pakistan Army generals and ill-reputed leaders responsible for overthrowing Imran Khan and the PTI Government. This is widely known, documented, and believed by the public.



Now, after openly supporting Nawaz and the PMLN leaders, and protecting them from due judicial prosecution, as well as suppressing PTI workers and political leaders at all levels, there is a thought that elections will be manipulated to make Nawaz Sharif the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.



However, they fail to realize the consequences that come from the people of Pakistan when a top national institution loses its credibility and respect.



The Pakistan Army will receive a backlash from the people of Pakistan that they never imagined, once the political process is rigged and more evidence of their involvement surfaces. The Army is currently trying to control the fallout from 9th May, but they will be faced with countless similar incidents in the future.



Whether you give PTI their rightful representation in parliament now or in the next election, you will have to give the people what they want. But one wonders, is the current hatred and disapproval of the Pakistan Army among the people not enough for your course correction?

Is the current destruction of the economy by PMLN not enough?

Is the current national security challenge not enough?

Is the current global isolation of Pakistan not enough?

And now, you want to create even more opposition, anger, and rage among the people of Pakistan on top of everything?

Just think about what you are playing with, and what you're inviting upon yourself and this country next.

---

Before elections are held and army has corrected itself.

By Conqueror, 15 Nov, 2023