The Curious Escapes of TTP Ehsanullah Ehsan & PMLN Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif was serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case when he was granted rare permission to receive medical treatment abroad in view of a "debilitating medical condition" (which was never publicly revealed nor confirmed) in October 2019 just a few months into his sentence. He flew to London on 19 November 2019, in an air ambulance and has not returned to Pakistan since. Skeptics widely agree that the GHQ pushed for his release and allowed him to escape.

Ehsanullah Ehsan was a high-profile TTP leader who acted as the group’s spokesman and claimed responsibility for some of its deadliest attacks. In April 2017, Ehsan surrendered himself to security forces, but the GHQ offered scant details on the circumstances of his capture or conditions of his surrender. In January 2020, Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped a military safe house, where he was being given a monthly stipend. The document Ehsan shared said he was guaranteed immunity from prosecution, would be held in a “secure location” and provided a monthly stipend in exchange for information. That secure location ended up being an ISI safe house. Nobody can just walk out of there unless they are allowed to.

November 2019 - Nawaz Sharif escapes

2 months later

January 2020 - Ehsanullah Ehsan escapes


Something doesn't smell right.
 
Nawaz Sharif went abroad openly with the approval of Imran Khan Cabinet,
Nope. GHQ forced him to agree otherwise Imran Khan wanted to treat your Bhagora at a Punjab hospital since PMLN created world class health facilities between 2013 to 2017.


Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped due sheer incompetence of Imran Khan government.
Ehsanullah Ehsan was under the Army's custody. Try again Amritsaria.

Pakistan’s military, in whose custody Ehsan had remained since his arrest three years ago, did not offer comment.

Nawaz Sharif even refused to do a drama a of wheel chair, it was Imran Khan government which make allegedly false medical reports, Imran Khan told his cabinet that he verified those reports from SKMH.
 
Accept that Imran Khan was just a puppet.

Ijaz Shah was MNA of PTI, minister appointed by Imran Khan, but Imran Khan is not responsible??

Imran Khan should have fired the person who was responsible of his escape, instead he gave his three years extension and offered him life time job assurance.
 
Nawaz Sharif even refused to do a drama a of wheel chair, it was Imran Khan government which make allegedly false medical reports, Imran Khan told his cabinet that he verified those reports from SKMH.
False. Lahore High Court was forced to give this verdict.

The Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying the duration could be extended based on medical reports.

In a blow to the government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz's travel, the court ordered the federal government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions.

Accept that Imran Khan was just a puppet.
Imran Khan was voted in and the GHQ tried to make him a puppet. He resisted and has fought the Establishment valiantly. One term and Imran Khan took the Establishment to war.

Nawaz Sharif was born from Zia ul Haq's cumstain and after GHQ removed Bhutto in 1990 they selected Nawaz Sharif only to remove him in 1993.

What did your Bhagora do? Ran away to saudia and waited until 1997.

Why didn't he fight the Establishment in 1993? Or in 1999?

He had three chances. And he ran away like the Amritsari Dalla that his genes force him to be. 🤣😂🤣



Ijaz Shah was MNA of PTI, minister appointed by Imran Khan, but Imran Khan is not responsible??

Imran Khan should have fired the person who was responsible of his escape, instead he gave his three years extension and offered him life time job assurance.
Yawn. Read before you copy and paste pedowari propaganda.

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan confirms escape of ex-Pakistan Taliban spokesman

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah’s comments on Monday were the first official acknowledgement of Ehsanullah Ehsan’s escape.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Nawaz Sharif is the only Prime Minister who dared to removed a COAS, in his first term as Prime Minister he publically announced that he will not take dictation. He never gave extension to any COAS.

Imran would have begged COAS every other day to pass an ordinary bill in assembly, own terms my foot.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548475068845416448
 
Both escapes courtesy of the faujeets, one escapee an A team member and the other a B team member...
 
Both escapes courtesy of the faujeets, one escapee an A team member and the other a B team member...
Army was not under mran Khan?? Shouldn't imran Khan remove the responsible??
 

