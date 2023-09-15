The Curious Escapes of TTP Ehsanullah Ehsan & PMLN Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif was serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case when he was granted rare permission to receive medical treatment abroad in view of a "debilitating medical condition" (which was never publicly revealed nor confirmed) in October 2019 just a few months into his sentence. He flew to London on 19 November 2019, in an air ambulance and has not returned to Pakistan since. Skeptics widely agree that the GHQ pushed for his release and allowed him to escape.



Ehsanullah Ehsan was a high-profile TTP leader who acted as the group’s spokesman and claimed responsibility for some of its deadliest attacks. In April 2017, Ehsan surrendered himself to security forces, but the GHQ offered scant details on the circumstances of his capture or conditions of his surrender. In January 2020, Ehsanullah Ehsan escaped a military safe house, where he was being given a monthly stipend. The document Ehsan shared said he was guaranteed immunity from prosecution, would be held in a “secure location” and provided a monthly stipend in exchange for information. That secure location ended up being an ISI safe house. Nobody can just walk out of there unless they are allowed to.



November 2019 - Nawaz Sharif escapes



2 months later



January 2020 - Ehsanullah Ehsan escapes





Something doesn't smell right.