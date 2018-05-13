What's new

The Curious Case of Ajmal Kasab & 26/11 False Flag Attack

Indus Priest King

Indus Priest King

BANNED
Joined
Jan 22, 2018
Messages
583
Reaction score
11
Country
Norway
Location
Pakistan
Was 26/11 a false flag attack? Who is this Ajmal Kasab character?


PART 1: CONFESSION TAPE IRREGULARITIES

Pleading Bhagwan?
For a so-called "Islamic terrorist", it's quite strange why "Ajmal Kasab" is pleading "Bhagwan" while he lies in the hospital bed. Did he forget Allah all of a sudden? Furthermore, why does he have issues explaining Jihad?

Punjabi Accent?
Punjabi people who learn Punjabi language before Urdu end up having a distinct accent when speaking Urdu. People in both Pakistani Punjab and Indian Punjab can profess and back that up. This is not a Punjabi accent at all being spoken by "Ajmal"...rather it sounds more like a typical Bihari or a Bengali accent.

Urdu or "Hindi"?
What's even more strange is the fact Kasab is speaking in Hindi. Last I checked, Hindi is not spoken or written in Pakistan at all.

PART 2: KASAB TRIAL AND PREMATURE HANGING - WHAT WAS INDIA TRYING TO HIDE?
We say prematurely because Kasab was a key component of the trial of the 7 Pakistanis held in Adiala Jail since 2008 in relation to the Mumbai attacks. Kasab was deemed an important part of that investigation by Pakistan’s Judicial Commission - the case of these individuals essentially revolved around Kasab’s alleged statement. We say ‘alleged’ because Indian authorities had repeatedly refused to grant access to Kasab to Pakistan's Judicial Commission, and statements from India cannot be taken for face value (remember that "terror list" India sent to Pakistan?) According to Qanun-e-Shahadat in the Pakistan Penal Code "If a witness has to give any statements against any person, or has to be the eyewitness against any accused, the witness must present himself in front of court. Alternatively, the statement can be taken from the witness and presented in court by an authorized person such as a magistrate or Judge." Due to India’s lack of cooperation with the Judicial Commission, none of the above conditions were fulfilled. By law, Kasab had to be produced in court in Pakistan or the person who took Kasab’s statement after his arrest had to appear and present the statement, as well as allow himself to be cross-examined. If there were no ambiguities in the investigation, India would not have had a problem in fulfilling these legal requirements to ensure a fair and speedy trial. The law also provided another alternative - if the above conditions could not be met, the Judicial Commission could travel to India and record Kasab's statement or interview the magistrate who took Kasab’s statement. This is exactly why Pakistan sent its Judicial Commission to India in March 2012 – but was denied access to Kasab at the last minute and the magistrate. After the commission's limited findings were presented in Pakistan, the presiding judge was left with no other option than to pass judgement which clarified and reiterated what Pakistan had said from day 1 – that there is no court-admissible evidence implicating any Pakistani security forces, intelligence, organisations or citizens in the Mumbai attacks. And Kasab’s premature hanging appears to be the final nail in the coffin, raising further suspicions that the ‘evidence’ presented by India may not have been able to withstand cross examination by Pakistan – hence the premature hanging and closure of the case. This only adds more suspicions about who Ajmal Kasab really was and why a guy supposedly from Punjab had a very thick Bengali accent. I suppose we'll never know now.

PART 3: BACKGROUND EVENTS ON 26/11
Two more important facts into this attack strike as odd. Mumbai Police officers claimed to have seen Caucasians (not Asians) with machine guns at the Jewish Center which was attacked on that day. Several of the police officers who came forward with this information were told to keep quiet by superiors as the investigation was no longer in the hands of the police. Hemant Karkare (ATS Chief) was mysteriously killed in the attack as well. What's interesting was that Hemant Karkare was investigating the involvement of Saffron Terrorists in the Malegaon blasts and corruption within Indian police and intelligence. We're not conspiracy theorists, but a spade needs to be called a spade. It's quite apparent that India has been caught red handed in trying to pull off a false flag operation, in which the Government of India is responsible for killing over 100 Indians in Mumbai. This is something which the world and the Indian public need to do - demand the truth from your government.
 
Indus Priest King said:
Was 26/11 a false flag attack? Who is this Ajmal Kasab character?
PART 1: CONFESSION TAPE IRREGULARITIES

Pleading Bhagwan?
For a so-called "Islamic terrorist", it's quite strange why "Ajmal Kasab" is pleading "Bhagwan" while he lies in the hospital bed. Did he forget Allah all of a sudden? Furthermore, why does he have issues explaining Jihad?

Punjabi Accent?
Punjabi people who learn Punjabi language before Urdu end up having a distinct accent when speaking Urdu. People in both Pakistani Punjab and Indian Punjab can profess and back that up. This is not a Punjabi accent at all being spoken by "Ajmal"...rather it sounds more like a typical Bihari or a Bengali accent.

Urdu or "Hindi"?
What's even more strange is the fact Kasab is speaking in Hindi. Last I checked, Hindi is not spoken or written in Pakistan at all.

PART 2: KASAB TRIAL AND PREMATURE HANGING - WHAT WAS INDIA TRYING TO HIDE?
We say prematurely because Kasab was a key component of the trial of the 7 Pakistanis held in Adiala Jail since 2008 in relation to the Mumbai attacks. Kasab was deemed an important part of that investigation by Pakistan’s Judicial Commission - the case of these individuals essentially revolved around Kasab’s alleged statement. We say ‘alleged’ because Indian authorities had repeatedly refused to grant access to Kasab to Pakistan's Judicial Commission, and statements from India cannot be taken for face value (remember that "terror list" India sent to Pakistan?) According to Qanun-e-Shahadat in the Pakistan Penal Code "If a witness has to give any statements against any person, or has to be the eyewitness against any accused, the witness must present himself in front of court. Alternatively, the statement can be taken from the witness and presented in court by an authorized person such as a magistrate or Judge." Due to India’s lack of cooperation with the Judicial Commission, none of the above conditions were fulfilled. By law, Kasab had to be produced in court in Pakistan or the person who took Kasab’s statement after his arrest had to appear and present the statement, as well as allow himself to be cross-examined. If there were no ambiguities in the investigation, India would not have had a problem in fulfilling these legal requirements to ensure a fair and speedy trial. The law also provided another alternative - if the above conditions could not be met, the Judicial Commission could travel to India and record Kasab's statement or interview the magistrate who took Kasab’s statement. This is exactly why Pakistan sent its Judicial Commission to India in March 2012 – but was denied access to Kasab at the last minute and the magistrate. After the commission's limited findings were presented in Pakistan, the presiding judge was left with no other option than to pass judgement which clarified and reiterated what Pakistan had said from day 1 – that there is no court-admissible evidence implicating any Pakistani security forces, intelligence, organisations or citizens in the Mumbai attacks. And Kasab’s premature hanging appears to be the final nail in the coffin, raising further suspicions that the ‘evidence’ presented by India may not have been able to withstand cross examination by Pakistan – hence the premature hanging and closure of the case. This only adds more suspicions about who Ajmal Kasab really was and why a guy supposedly from Punjab had a very thick Bengali accent. I suppose we'll never know now.

PART 3: BACKGROUND EVENTS ON 26/11
Two more important facts into this attack strike as odd. Mumbai Police officers claimed to have seen Caucasians (not Asians) with machine guns at the Jewish Center which was attacked on that day. Several of the police officers who came forward with this information were told to keep quiet by superiors as the investigation was no longer in the hands of the police. Hemant Karkare (ATS Chief) was mysteriously killed in the attack as well. What's interesting was that Hemant Karkare was investigating the involvement of Saffron Terrorists in the Malegaon blasts and corruption within Indian police and intelligence. We're not conspiracy theorists, but a spade needs to be called a spade. It's quite apparent that India has been caught red handed in trying to pull off a false flag operation, in which the Government of India is responsible for killing over 100 Indians in Mumbai. This is something which the world and the Indian public need to do - demand the truth from your government.
Click to expand...

Hi,

The part in red has been taken from my analysis on this web site right when the " Ajmal Kasab " video was released---and I had stated that this was not " Kasab "---.

The Jaangli Punjabi accent can never go away---it is a dominant accent---. Kasab came from an illiterate background---he would never be able to speak in that accent that was on the video.
 
Last edited:
My question is why Pakistan not exposing that Ajmal Kasab was not Pakistani? Pakistan narrative has been completely absent since 2008. This is the reason India has been given so much space to make false accusations.

I saw Ajmal Kasab interview on youtube. His accent is clearly Hindi accent. He is not from Okara. This was a case of identity theft.
 
MastanKhan said:
Hi,

The part in red has been taken from my analysis on this web site right when the " Ajmal Kasab " video was released---and I had stated that this was not " Kasab "---.

The Jaangli Punjabi accent can never go away---it is a dominant accent---. Kasab came from an illiterate background---he would never be able to speak in that accent that was on the video.
Click to expand...
The person presented as Kassab was not him. Asking Bhagwan for forgiveness, what kind of Muslim let alone a "jihadi" would ask Bhagwan for forgiveness?

However according to Saleem Shahzad, the attackers were Pakistanis who had received their training at LET camps. They were "poached" by Al-Qaeda to carry out the attacks without the knowledge of LET leadership. AQ operative Major(retd) Haroon Ashiq who was the mastermind of the attacks employed them as they had completed their dora e khasa and were waiting for the "call". He was also behind the assassination of Major General Faisal Alvi. That person was arrested and if I remember correctly, sentenced to death.

Foot soldiers of LET were used by AQ without the knowledge of LET leadership for these attacks. The purpose was to initiate a border buildup so that the PA units engaged in FATA would be redeployed to the Eastern border. AQ was under pressure from joint Pak-US operations Sherdil and Lionheart, in Bajaur-Kunar region.

As for Hafiz Saed, he's been named for propaganda purposes only since he lives freely and allegedly maintains links with ISI and it was known that he'd be released since there is no evidence against him and neither was he involved in the attacks. i.e to show the "complicity".
 
Psychic said:
The person presented as Kassab was not him. Asking Bhagwan for forgiveness, what kind of Muslim let alone a "jihadi" would ask Bhagwan for forgiveness?

However according to Saleem Shahzad, the attackers were Pakistanis who had received their training at LET camps. They were "poached" by Al-Qaeda to carry out the attacks without the knowledge of LET leadership. AQ operative Major(retd) Haroon Ashiq who was the mastermind of the attacks employed them as they had completed their dora e khasa and were waiting for the "call". He was also behind the assassination of Major General Faisal Alvi. That person was arrested and if I remember correctly, sentenced to death.

Foot soldiers of LET were used by AQ without the knowledge of LET leadership for these attacks. The purpose was to initiate a border buildup so that the PA units engaged in FATA would be redeployed to the Eastern border. AQ was under pressure from joint Pak-US operations Sherdil and Lionheart, in Bajaur-Kunar region.

As for Hafiz Saed, he's been named for propaganda purposes only since he lives freely and allegedly maintains links with ISI and it was known that he'd be released since there is no evidence against him and neither was he involved in the attacks. i.e to show the "complicity".
Click to expand...


Hi,

Major "Ashiq" was a master HYPNOTIST---. He used voice hypnotism over the 'players'---if the telephone tapes conversation is true.

But the person shown as Ajmal Kasab on the hospital bed---was not him---.

People coming out of anaesthesia speak the language that is their mother tongue---in a confessional---they speak their mother tongue---because after the confessional---they are at peace with themselves---.

I learnt about voice hypnotism " medical hypnotism " from my uncle who was a dentist and practised dentistry in UK.

Something came up about asthma---and he mentioned that he was a qualified hypnotist for the UK medical board---.

What a coincidence that I listening to radio FM 91.9 day before yesterday and a british doctor is talking about medial hypnotism in UK and he talks about how he cured a kid with genetic skin rash over his body or hands by hypnotising the kid and then telling him to cure his body or something like that---and it was in the news in the UK and european papers years ago---and how he failed to repeat the cure by hypnotism later---.
 
Last edited:
MastanKhan said:
But the person shown as Ajmal Kasab on the hospital bed---was not him---.

People coming out of anaesthesia speak the language that is their mother tongue---in a confessional---they speak their mother tongue---because after the confessional---they are at peace with themselves---.
Click to expand...

Yes definitely. Everything else about him was shady as well. Especially his speech.
 
Indus Priest King said:
This only adds more suspicions about who Ajmal Kasab really was and why a guy supposedly from Punjab had a very thick Bengali accent.
Click to expand...


Most probably Nepalese accent ...... than Bengali.

Pakistan can ask for Kasab's remains .... no?
 
Corona said:
Maybe it was produced by the same studio that made the APS school attack?
Same story, but a lot more child actors were involved in the shooting........
Click to expand...
Been some time since an uplifting soosai happened in Pakistan. Maybe ISI defeated all the RAA agints already.
masa alah
 
MastanKhan said:
Hi,

Major "Ashiq" was a master HYPNOTIST---. He used voice hypnotism over the 'players'---if the telephone tapes conversation is true.

But the person shown as Ajmal Kasab on the hospital bed---was not him---.

People coming out of anaesthesia speak the language that is their mother tongue---in a confessional---they speak their mother tongue---because after the confessional---they are at peace with themselves---.

I learnt about voice hypnotism " medical hypnotism " from my uncle who was a dentist and practised dentistry in UK.

Something came up about asthma---and he mentioned that he was a qualified hypnotist for the UK medical board---.

What a coincidence that I listening to radio FM 91.9 day before yesterday and a british doctor is talking about medial hypnotism in UK and he talks about how he cured a kid with genetic skin rash over his body or hands by hypnotising the kid and then telling him to cure his body or something like that---and it was in the news in the UK and european papers years ago---and how he failed to repeat the cure by hypnotism later---.
Click to expand...
Actually this hypnotism or drug induced hypnotism is used in investigations on criminals. I read abt it long time back now ihave totally forgotten it. So im sure even indian investigators too had such psychotherapists who cud extract information thru this method.

But what im talking abt is different from what u are discussing. The word hypnotism had come up so it reminded me of what ihad read long time back iwill search for that again to read it carefully.
 
Ajmal Kasab was picked up by Indians from Nepal in 2006.
 
I like how the arguments I brought up aren't being questioned by the Dasyus...you can keep thinking that a guy in a rubber boat was allowed to sail into your largest city and rape you for 3 days straight. Only makes you folks look weak, just like the so-called "cross border terrorism" in Indian occupied Kashmir.

You put up 900,000 soldiers, and can't stop people from supposedly crossing the LoC? That just reflects poorly on the skills of your soldiers, just as the skills of your navy and coast guard were absent on that day.

Not to mention 3 days straight of mayhem...Jesus.

airmarshal said:
My question is why Pakistan not exposing that Ajmal Kasab was not Pakistani? Pakistan narrative has been completely absent since 2008. This is the reason India has been given so much space to make false accusations.

I saw Ajmal Kasab interview on youtube. His accent is clearly Hindi accent. He is not from Okara. This was a case of identity theft.
Click to expand...

I've been wondering the exact same thing. Unless there's more to this attack than meets the eye. This David Headley character should raise questions about which western intelligence agency was involved.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China blocks India, US proposal at UN to blacklist 26/11 attacks accused and LeT terrorist Sajid Mir
Replies
0
Views
182
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
HAIDER
CJP put apex court judges in a bind, says Justice Isa
Replies
0
Views
143
HAIDER
HAIDER
INDIAPOSITIVE
‘Fatima Sallahudin Sha’ How a love affair landed Pune student in ISI spy plot
Replies
11
Views
509
mangochutney
M
hatehs
Hyderabad University Professor, Two Kuki Activists Have Cases Filed Against Them By Indian Court for Speaking to Media About Manipur Genocide
Replies
0
Views
52
hatehs
hatehs
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC stays criminal proceedings against Imran in Toshakhana case
Replies
0
Views
189
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom