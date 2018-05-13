The Curious Case of Ajmal Kasab & 26/11 False Flag Attack

Was 26/11 a false flag attack? Who is this Ajmal Kasab character?

PART 1: CONFESSION TAPE IRREGULARITIES



Pleading Bhagwan?

For a so-called "Islamic terrorist", it's quite strange why "Ajmal Kasab" is pleading "Bhagwan" while he lies in the hospital bed. Did he forget Allah all of a sudden? Furthermore, why does he have issues explaining Jihad?



Punjabi Accent?

Punjabi people who learn Punjabi language before Urdu end up having a distinct accent when speaking Urdu. People in both Pakistani Punjab and Indian Punjab can profess and back that up. This is not a Punjabi accent at all being spoken by "Ajmal"...rather it sounds more like a typical Bihari or a Bengali accent.



Urdu or "Hindi"?

What's even more strange is the fact Kasab is speaking in Hindi. Last I checked, Hindi is not spoken or written in Pakistan at all.



PART 2: KASAB TRIAL AND PREMATURE HANGING - WHAT WAS INDIA TRYING TO HIDE?

We say prematurely because Kasab was a key component of the trial of the 7 Pakistanis held in Adiala Jail since 2008 in relation to the Mumbai attacks. Kasab was deemed an important part of that investigation by Pakistan’s Judicial Commission - the case of these individuals essentially revolved around Kasab’s alleged statement. We say ‘alleged’ because Indian authorities had repeatedly refused to grant access to Kasab to Pakistan's Judicial Commission, and statements from India cannot be taken for face value (remember that "terror list" India sent to Pakistan?) According to Qanun-e-Shahadat in the Pakistan Penal Code "If a witness has to give any statements against any person, or has to be the eyewitness against any accused, the witness must present himself in front of court. Alternatively, the statement can be taken from the witness and presented in court by an authorized person such as a magistrate or Judge." Due to India’s lack of cooperation with the Judicial Commission, none of the above conditions were fulfilled. By law, Kasab had to be produced in court in Pakistan or the person who took Kasab’s statement after his arrest had to appear and present the statement, as well as allow himself to be cross-examined. If there were no ambiguities in the investigation, India would not have had a problem in fulfilling these legal requirements to ensure a fair and speedy trial. The law also provided another alternative - if the above conditions could not be met, the Judicial Commission could travel to India and record Kasab's statement or interview the magistrate who took Kasab’s statement. This is exactly why Pakistan sent its Judicial Commission to India in March 2012 – but was denied access to Kasab at the last minute and the magistrate. After the commission's limited findings were presented in Pakistan, the presiding judge was left with no other option than to pass judgement which clarified and reiterated what Pakistan had said from day 1 – that there is no court-admissible evidence implicating any Pakistani security forces, intelligence, organisations or citizens in the Mumbai attacks. And Kasab’s premature hanging appears to be the final nail in the coffin, raising further suspicions that the ‘evidence’ presented by India may not have been able to withstand cross examination by Pakistan – hence the premature hanging and closure of the case. This only adds more suspicions about who Ajmal Kasab really was and why a guy supposedly from Punjab had a very thick Bengali accent. I suppose we'll never know now.



PART 3: BACKGROUND EVENTS ON 26/11

Two more important facts into this attack strike as odd. Mumbai Police officers claimed to have seen Caucasians (not Asians) with machine guns at the Jewish Center which was attacked on that day. Several of the police officers who came forward with this information were told to keep quiet by superiors as the investigation was no longer in the hands of the police. Hemant Karkare (ATS Chief) was mysteriously killed in the attack as well. What's interesting was that Hemant Karkare was investigating the involvement of Saffron Terrorists in the Malegaon blasts and corruption within Indian police and intelligence. We're not conspiracy theorists, but a spade needs to be called a spade. It's quite apparent that India has been caught red handed in trying to pull off a false flag operation, in which the Government of India is responsible for killing over 100 Indians in Mumbai. This is something which the world and the Indian public need to do - demand the truth from your government.