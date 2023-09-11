The Controversial Legacy of Pakistan's Chief Justice

Introduction:

The impending retirement of Pakistan's Chief Justice in October has sparked intense debate and criticism. Many argue that he will be remembered as the worst chief justice in the country's history, attributing various failures and controversial decisions to his tenure. This article aims to shed light on some of these criticisms and examine their implications on the country and its people.



A Flawed Ruling:

One of the key criticisms directed towards the chief justice is his alleged role in allowing the opposition party, PDM, to rule the country. Critics argue that this decision undermined the democratic process and weakened the authority of the national assembly. This move has had far-reaching consequences, impacting the governance and stability of Pakistan.



Shared Responsibility:

While the chief justice bears some responsibility, it is important to acknowledge that he did not act alone. The ex-Army Chief General Bajwa and the present Army Chief Asim Munir, along with Anjam Nadeem, have also been implicated in the decisions and actions that have negatively impacted the nation. It is necessary to consider the collective responsibility of these individuals in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.



Missed Opportunities:

One of the chief justice's missed opportunities was his failure to ensure timely elections and proper functioning of the election commission. The inability to enforce the completion of the electoral process within the stipulated 90 days undermined the democratic principles of the country. This failure not only eroded public trust but also perpetuated a sense of political instability.



Violence and Injustice:

During the tenure of the chief justice, Pakistan witnessed a rise in incidents of violence, including killings and kidnappings. Critics argue that the lack of effective judicial intervention and swift action under his leadership further exacerbated these issues. The failure to provide adequate protection to citizens and hold perpetrators accountable has resulted in an erosion of public confidence in the justice system.



Conclusion:

The legacy of Pakistan's Chief Justice is a subject of intense debate and criticism. The alleged failures and controversial decisions during his tenure have had a significant impact on the country and its people. The collective responsibility of key figures within the government and military cannot be ignored when evaluating these failures. As Pakistan looks towards the future, it is crucial to reflect on these shortcomings in order to build a stronger and more accountable justice system that serves the interests of the nation and its citizens.