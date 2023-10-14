What's new

The claim of Qatar threatening to cut gas supplies due to the Gaza situation is baseless !

qatar-gas-supply.jpg


Fact check: Has Qatar threatened to stop gas supply to world if Israel doesn't stop bombing?​


Claim quickly gained attention but raised eyebrows among those familiar with Qatar and its diplomatic stance

Social media platforms were abuzz with a sensational claim that Qatar had threatened to cut off its gas supply to the world if Israel's bombings in Gaza continued.

Let's clarify the situation and debunk this false news:

False claim

A social media account with links to the UAE shared a post alleging that "the State of Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing of Gaza does not stop."

The claim quickly gained attention but raised eyebrows among those familiar with Qatar and its diplomatic stance.

Debunking claim

  • The account that shared this claim, known as "Qatar Affairs" (now suspended) has been previously exposed for spreading false information. It's considered part of disinformation efforts to frame Qatar negatively.

  • In reality, Qatar has consistently positioned itself as a reliable energy partner to nations globally. It has reaffirmed its commitment to providing gas supply even during international crises, such as the Russian war on Ukraine.

  • During the 2017 blockade when its neighbouring UAE severed ties with Doha, Qatar pledged not to cut gas supplies to its neighbours. QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi stated they wouldn't halt gas supplies to the UAE.

  • Qatar has always maintained a clear separation between its business dealings and political conflicts.

  • The Qatari leadership emphasizes that politics doesn't impact their energy partnerships and commitments.
Reality

Qatar is currently engaged in mediation efforts to de-escalate the conflict between Hamas and Israel, as the latter continues its bombardment of Gaza.

The nation which hosts a Hamas political office has played a crucial role in seeking peace and stability in the region.

In a recent phone call, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilian lives and reducing escalation.

In essence, the claim of Qatar threatening to cut gas supplies due to the Gaza situation is baseless.

Qatar continues to be a reliable and responsible global energy supplier while actively working to bring about peace in the region.

www.samaa.tv

Fact check: Has Qatar threatened to stop gas supply to world if Israel doesn't stop bombing?

Social media platforms were abuzz with a sensational claim that Qatar had threatened to cut off its gas supply to the world if Israel's bombings in Gaza continued.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv

dohanews.co

Gaza: Experts debunk fake news on Qatar gas supply threats

An account previously exposed to have links with the UAE has posted fake news on Qatari threats to cut gas supplies to the world if Israel continues to bombard Gaza.…
dohanews.co dohanews.co

express.co.uk/news/world/1823553/emir-of-qatar-gas-supply-Israel-palestine
 
A PICTURE TELLS A THOUSAND WORDS

1697266648253.png
 

