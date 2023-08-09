The Cipher is real! - Pakistan Army was threatened with total 'isolation' from the rest of the world if Khan was not removed - due to his visit to Rus

The Intercept has obtained a leaked copy of a secret Pakistani government cable at the center of apolitical crisis for the past year over Imran Khan. The cipher shows State Dept. officials using threats and promises to encourage Khan's removal:The confidential cipher document has been alleged by Khan to contain proof that the U.S. government colluded with the Pakistani miltary to remove him from office. The cable was leaked to The Intercept and we are publishing it in full for the first time here.In the document, as recorded by the Pakistani side, State Department officials discussing Khan's neutrality in the Ukraine conflict threatened Pakistan with "isolation" should Khan remain in power and promised "all will be forgiven" if he were removed:The document was provided to The Intercept by a source within Pakistan's military establishment who said they had been disillusioned by the impact of the crisis on the institution and wished to alert the public and fellow servicemembers of the documented truth of the story:Lu does not specifically order the miltary to dismiss Khan. But following the threats and rewards he issued over Khan's fate his political opponents advanced a measure to remove him from office the very next day after the meeting was held. Within a month he was gone:Khan had charted a neutral course on the Ukraine conflict which had aggravated the U.S. side and led them to push for his removal. Today, with Khan gone, Pakistan is no longer neutral and emerged as a significant arms supplier to Ukraine: