The Burning South - Live Simulation Thread

NEWSFLASH!!===Associated Press - September the 14th , 2026.==


This is a simulation of a theoretical conflict between India & Pakistan being run on two platforms namely COMMAND: Modern Air and Naval Operations and Wargame: Red Dragon.
It will include most if not all of current and future equipment for both sides and involves a complete Land, Air and Naval warfare simulation ranging from the Arabian Sea to the LoC as events unfold.

It is expected to take a week to execute and this thread will showcase both strategic and tactical actions happening including ACMI briefs of air combat and visuals of ground warfare along with results of important engagements.
It was 2 months in the planning and will be run by me including setup and execution... the AI will be controlling all tactics and my role will only be to enter the planning from the sides letting the simulations execute them.

You can read a bit about the build up here:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/the-...ase-refrain-from-trolling-or-jingoism.739726/

All reports related to the conflict will be posted here. Feel free to comment on the events but any attempt at pointless one liners and troll remarks including but not limited to:
1. Current situation of Pakistan and its impact
2. Useless Emojis
3. Jingoism thinking this is real and you are going to lose money over it.
4. Insulting members

WILL GET YOU THREAD BANNED ASAP.

The Indian military leadership is represented by @Joe Shearer , @surya kiran, @meghdut @CatsDelhi & @Palghat along with other contributing members(and non members)
The Pakistani Military leadership is represented by @Signalian @Desert Fox 1 @JX-1 @farooqbhai007 @Maea along with other contributing members

@PanzerKiel has been advising the teams in building their plans and forces along with acting as referee.

You are free to advise or PM the members for any ideas or request inclusion in any team.

I am tagging most I can remember but apologies if you found that annoying.

With that being said.. WATCH THIS SPACE as its time for PDF to showcase what its members have only always written about.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2
 
In these simulation does x factor locals come into play, as i believe if war break out people will be standing with army .
Our army will be defend its borders but most likely india will target command centers first by missle strikes to disrupt chain of command like we have seen in Ukraine vs russia.
 
Last edited:
I have been following the prep work for this for quite a while, and now really looking forward to how this pans out.

Great effort guys!
 
After watching the video i have to say it's a very interesting scenario as far as coming off the reels of terror attacks is concerned as there would be much more variables at play which could increase complexity as far as setting up a scenario is concerned.
Though here's my thoughts on a few things:

When there is a great amount of tension between both parties in this case Pakistan and India, i don't think the COAS would be hugging their Foreign Minister. More likely he would be busy in the situation room while the government sees to its affairs on the diplomatic front. Hell, any meeting with the Indian counterpart will be hard to organize during such a critical time period. More accurate would be Pakistani statements that they are willing to investigate and offer to create a joint commission which was mentioned in the video.

Given that India would be engaging in provocative exercises which is not in the west interests, they would likely not egg it on and instead call for restraint. While pressure will be applied on Pakistan, i do not think India will be immune when taking measures such as those exercises. More likely i see the US offering to mediate the situation.

But yeah overall decent scenario, i am quite intrigued as to how you will be able to pull it off on those games and how exactly actions here will be translated into that. Looking forward to it though!
 
Great effort. I will be following this'closely.
A
 
This is all good , but Indian armed forces not going to go for any conflict, atleast for next 10 years.

The reduction in forces (to 6-8 lakh, tour of duty reforms), and to create new war plans, doctrines and purchases going to take atleast 10 years .

And if theaterization happen, which is looking bleak now, but if that happen we not going to look for any war, even limited war for next 15-20 years.
 
It’s a simulation. Neither side is actually going to war. That’s the entire point of a simulation.

Excellent thread, will teach me a lot.
I’ll be around to help if any sort of technical/technological factors are brought under discussion during the simulation.
 
Use case of such simulation which don't consider such variables? War preparedness is a major factor, otherwise, Indo-Pak would have broken out in 2001.
 
I shouldn't be saying this, but on telling the yokels about this (in brief, from 35,000 feet), they got inspired to start their own simulation. They mounted an attack on a Chinese re-entrant angle in Ladakh. Since I mingle with Pakistanis and am ritually unclean, I was told off to do the Chinese side. Since it is being played in present time, I am looking forward with grim pleasure to the denouement.
 
No - even in 65 locals were asked to turn back to their homes so the same remains here. Military to military only.

Hence the hypothetical - however, war preparedness is a misnomer is the recent Russo-Ukrainian conflict or Kargil has shown.. miscalculations can and do happen. This is looking at a made to happen but whether it is a miscalculation or not is up to the teams to show.

You can read through the other threads but rest assured that the primary platform has a professional version used by BAE systems in its own product offered to client armed forces.
 
News Flash===== September 15th 2026.

Increased military movement has been spotted on the Indian side as the LOC is ablaze. Here is the latest from EBC News:

Reports are also coming in of some Indian military cantonments where Tank ammunition is being degreased - this is usually taken as a sign that conflict is imminent.
 
Brilliant rendition.
 

