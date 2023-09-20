What's new

The Book Doctor | Mini Documentary



Watch our mini-documentary series to meet a person in Karachi who repairs old books. He works with books that are thousands of years old, fixing them so they can be read and appreciated by future generations. The series shows the step-by-step process of repairing ancient texts and tells the story of why this work is important to the community.
