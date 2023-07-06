The Billion Dollar Plan to Save New York

Sea levels rising are indeed inevitable, the only difference is the speed at which is rising. It's only a matter of a few decades sooner or later coastal cities get 'flooded'.
Singapore being an island city is also facing threats from a rising sea level. Currently the proposal is to build a seawall and reclaim polders within, or to reclaim a series of offshore islands at higher levels to block out seawater.
View attachment 937321
SINGAPORE — A reclaimed “Long Island” along the south-eastern coast of mainland Singapore may one day not only offer protection against floods and rising sea levels, but also a new spot for leisure and recreation, much like the Marina Barrage.
