The Billion Dollar Plan to Save New York

Hamartia Antidote said:
seems like just delaying the inevitable.
Sea levels rising are indeed inevitable, the only difference is the speed at which is rising. It's only a matter of a few decades sooner or later coastal cities get 'flooded'.

Singapore being an island city is also facing threats from a rising sea level. Currently the proposal is to build a seawall and reclaim polders within, or to reclaim a series of offshore islands at higher levels to block out seawater.

1688662893698.png

‘Long Island’ along East Coast being studied as part of URA’s plans for coastal protection, housing needs

SINGAPORE — A reclaimed “Long Island” along the south-eastern coast of mainland Singapore may one day not only offer protection against floods and rising sea levels, but also a new spot for leisure and recreation, much like the Marina Barrage.
Mista said:
‘Long Island’ along East Coast being studied as part of URA’s plans for coastal protection, housing needs

SINGAPORE — A reclaimed “Long Island” along the south-eastern coast of mainland Singapore may one day not only offer protection against floods and rising sea levels, but also a new spot for leisure and recreation, much like the Marina Barrage.
Well there's no happy answer.

The only real way is to raise the entire city 50 feet.
You can try and put a wall/thick berm up but you just risk a cataclysmic disaster in the future and having that hanging over your head 24 hours a day isn't a great feeling.

mulj said:
Cheaper to relocate inlands.
That unfortunately is the only safe long-term solution.

look at this stupid hack fix...what the hell

look at this crazy thing

kongdoor.jpg

Thinking of keeping Kong out forever eh? Good luck to that! Hmm..this was supposedly near Sumatra too...
 
global warning and increasing sea levels will cost trillions
 

