The Battle of Maiwand 1880 | 2nd Anglo-Afghan War

Thewas a major British defeat in Afghanistan, back in 1880.Fought on the, the Battle of Maiwand was one of the greatest defeats ever suffered by one of Queen Victoria’s armies - over 900 men were wiped out by an Afghan army thatIt was fought during the. During the previous war, back in the 1840s, the British had also suffered a significant defeat when their column retreating from Kabul was massacred and themade a famousCommanded bythe British army consisted of some 1,500 infantry and 350 cavalry.It was a mixed force drawn from the Indian army and the regular British Army, the latter comprising the 66th Regiment of Foot. The 66th would later becomeand after further amalgamations are now part of The Rifles.The Indian contingent was drawn from. The infantry comprised the. The Grenadiers had been formed way back in 1778 and were one of the oldest regiments in the Indian army. It was the Bombay Army that also contributed to the cavalry force underThey were the 3rd Queen’s Own cavalry and theAlso accompanying the force were B and E batteries of the Royal Horse Artillery and a half company of Bombay engineers and sappers. The Afghans used their superiority in numbers and guns to overwhelm the British force.For the Afghans, it was a. However, it had also been a costly victory. Accounts vary as to their losses but estimates suggest 2,000 killed. The victorious Afghans went on to besiege theuntil defeated byAn impressive memorial, surmounted by a lion was erected into honor the 274 men and 12 officers from the regiment who were killed in the battle. The Lion of Maiwand has become a symbol for the town of Reading and features on the 0:00 Intro 1:07 2nd Anglo-Afghan War 3:17 The British Army 5:37 The Afghan Army 7:05 Battle of Maiwand 9:40 British Collapse 10:46 Saving the Guns 11:43 Last Stand Of The 66th. 12:35 Victoria Crosses 13:52 Casualty Figures 16:42 Bobbie The Dog 18:31 History Chap Membership