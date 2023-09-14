The Battle of 'Ain Jalut | Mamluks vs. Mongols

dexter
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2009
- Messages
- 6,048
- Reaction score
- 25
- Country
- Location
After annihilating Baghdad, the Mongols rode to Syria, leveling and slaughtering defiant cities and their people. While the steppe warriors prepare to burn and conquer the ancient land of the pyramids, the mighty Mamluks of Egypt, led by Sultan Qutuz and Baybars, resolve to strike first at the Battle of Ain Jalut (معركة عين جالوت). Rather than break the Mongol Empire, Ain Jalut sparks decades of brutal war and brilliant statecraft between these worthy adversaries.