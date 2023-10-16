The basics of affairs around the globe : Today and beyond

What's new

The people who made others alien in their lands will become aliens in their own lands.
The people who exterminated others will get exterminated.
The people who kept quite over misery of others will get a silence over their misery.
The people who starved others of their basic rights will starve too.
Every nation returns to its origin, if it doesn't change the basic factors who made them what they were in the first place.
Dear China and Russia, your time to lead starts now. Take financial lead and go the Islamic way.
And dear Russia, your real enemy sits either in Britain or in Israel. Take care of them and you will be free of chains.
Dear China, you are already doing good. Break India's western arm( Ladakh, Kashmir) and eastern arm(7 sisters), and you will be safe.
 

