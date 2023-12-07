What's new

The Bali International Airshow 2024

1701978204502.png


The Bali International Airshow is Southeast Asia's premier exposition for aerospace, aero technology, and defense, dedicated to propelling Indonesia to the forefront of the regional aerospace industry. This prestigious event serves as a pivotal platform that unites diverse industry stakeholders to champion innovation in aerospace across Southeast Asia and Indonesia.


Hosted by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Transportation, and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Indonesian Air Forces (TNI AU), AirNav Indonesia and the Ngurah Rai International Airport Authorities, the Bali International Airshow signifies Indonesia's unwavering commitment to excellence in the aerospace sector.


The event encompasses a total area of 85,000sqm, consisting of a static aircraft display area covering more than 70,000 sqm and an exhibition hall spanning approximately 14,000 sqm.

The event will be welcoming:
  • More than 300 participating companies from over 35 countries/regions
  • More than 100 hosted delegations from over 35 countries/regions
  • 10 country pavilions

Bali International Air Show 2024

Bali International Airshow. From 18-21 September 2024 Unveiling the Power Of Aerospace And Defense in Asia's Fastest Growing Market
www.baliairshow.com www.baliairshow.com
 

