The Azad Kashmir Regiment - Sons of the Battlefield ​

The Azad Kashmir Regiment is one of the six infantry regiments of Pakistan Army. Its Regimental Center is located at Mansar, Attock District, Punjab.

History

In formulating the Division of the Indian Sub-continent the British in their plan of 3rd June 1947 had not done complete justice. For, In spite of having decided that Muslim-majority provinces would form Pakistan, the provinces of Punjab and Bengal were subjected to further subdivisions along ethnic and religious lines to accommodate minorities. Further decimation to that original declaration came when rulers of all the states were given the choice to decide the destiny of their subjects.



The Kashmir State's population was overwhelmingly Muslim, yet their representation in the armed forces and police services was extremely meager. The Hindu ruler, for the security of his own rule, maintained a Hindu army and predominantly Hindus security forces. The Muslims on the other hand, were untrained in the art of weaponry and at a disadvantage, right from the outset.



The Hindu Maharaja, concluded a Standstill Agreement with Pakistan to be effective from 15th August 1947, while on the other hand he gave a free hand to India to make inroads into Kashmir. He ceased to have any allegiance of his own people due to use of ruthless suppression by brute force. The uprising erupted, simultaneously, throughout Kashmir, and the situation went completely out of his control.

Conception and Origins

As the Hindu Maharaja in order to buy time and, in the process, cause extermination of the Muslim population through the use of brute force, had entered into the Standstill Agreement with Pakistan. The Muslim Majority sensed the obvious; and so they resolved to challenge the State authority by voluntarily taking up arms to overthrow the yoke of slavery and subjugation. It set the pace for the freedom struggle and proved to be the foundation stone of the Azad Kashmir Regiment with effect from 1st October 1947.



The Brave and armless people after having chosen the path of armed struggle armed themselves with any weapons they could find. Axes, swords, spears and muzzle-loaders. The best they thus had were a very few Darra-made (Darra Adam Khel) single-shot 303 rifles. Initial organization into platoon/company size groups took place under local leaders in respective areas of domicile, as the struggle went on, this rag tag group turned out into a rugged and organized Force.

The War of Liberation, 1947-48

Initially successes and gains were quickly achieved. By 22nd October, of that year 1947, the the freedom fighters had routed large numbers of the State Army and para-military forces and gained a substantial area. So much so, that one such column had actually managed to reach the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of the State. The strategy of a quick and organized nimble force had come to fruition. The brave struggle resulted in formation of a formal government, the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir State under Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on 24th October, 1947. However, soon after On the 27th at 0900 hours, Indian troops after holding on to the strategically important Srinagar Airport started landing troops. This was supported on the land front by battle units from the Madhupur head works over the Ravi River. However, this was more than good strategy since they had already been kept on standby, awaiting formal orders.



By this time, the rag-tag freedom fighters, already short on supplies and delayed by untimely decisions had to face yet another uphill task. They were to stand against the Indian Army and Air Force. Outgunned and Out maneuvered they held on to their ground long enough to force the Indian Government to ask the Security Council's help through a formal complaint on 1st January, 1948. The Freedom struggle would have died then and there if it were not for the Afghan lashkars from North-West Frontier Province and some from Punjab that joined their fellow brothers in early 1948 to reinforce their indigenous struggle for freedom.



The situation on the ground had worsened, as the ill-armed freedom fighters fought on against the might of the well supplied and fresh Indian Army units supported by Indian Air Force till 2nd May, 1948, when at last Pakistan was able to field some troops in a supportive role. The indigenous freedom movement had thus changed into conventional war. The resulting scenario remained so for the next seven to eight months.



The Indian big wigs were planning on a military solution through brute force to etch lines as India had done in Junagadh and Hyderabad Dakkan. However, their plans of grandeur were smashed by the rag tag Azad Kashmir Regular Force (now Azad Kashmir Regiment) with due support of the Pakistan Army. The might of the Indian Juggernaut had thus been blunted. It was now facing the dilemma of being unable to defeat the Azad Kashmir Regular Force and its friendly allies. Fearing not only a stall mate but an impending defeat, the Indians thus found it more beneficial to arrange ceasefire through the United Nations Security Council on 1st January, 1949.



In its history, The Azad Kashmir Regiment thus enjoys the unique honor of having been born and nurtured in the battlefield. They were thus sons of the battlefield of the war of liberation. Its pioneers the devoted sons of the soil, who took up arms against worst suppression for freedom of their motherland. Facing incredible odds, a lack of resources and bad weather, they marched ever on with their deep faith in their destiny. The righteous struggle of innocent farmers and laborers had thus liberated an area over 34,000 square miles. The land that is now called the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Northern Areas.

Forming the Battle Lines - The Reform and Re organization

The Regiment has come a long way from the Azad Kashmir Regular Force; a band of armless volunteers self raised and self-organized to what is now a formidable fighting force. The journey has been one of many ups and downs but the Regiment has braved all such obstacles with their characteristic skill and determination.



The Standard of Order at its Conception

Towards the end of September 1947, local ex-servicemen from the Imperial Indian Army and civilian volunteers formed revolutionary groups of freedom-fighters of varying strength. These were mostly platoon/company size groups under local leaders who had raised them in their respective areas of domicile. Their initial arms were either Darra made or won from the enemy. Some of the initial operations against the State Army were carried out in various parts of Poonch. The first of such, on 1st October, 1947. Soon the revolution had spread to all parts of the State.



Formation of the Forces Headquarters

Soon after the initial gains, the pressure from the Bulwark of the Indian Army had gained momentum throughout the theater of war. To face this challenge, a proper coordination and cohesion was necessary. A High Command called the Forces Headquarters of the Azad Kashmir Regular Forces (FHQ AKRF) was set up in the first week of November 1947 by the freedom fighters. Its starting objectives were command and control, arrangement of reinforcements, war material and other essential provisions. The lone command lasted till 30th November, 1947.

From Armless Revolutionaries to the battle units of AKRF





1st Sudhnuti,

1st Bagh,

2nd Muzaffarabad,

7th Bhimber,

10th Kotli,

14th Rajauri,

15th Jammu Battalions and so on. The intrinsic dynamic characteristic of such an organization was therefore the fact that, as the war prolonged and the Indian Army's build-up increased, fresh raising in the AKRF continued. FHQ AKRF had foresight of the impending reality, a protracted war in the offing. A challenge that had to be won. For this to happen, the irregular freedom fighters were organized and structured into rudimentary battalions by 1st December, 1947. The First 21 units of the AKRF (now AK Regiment) were thus born. The whole group, was named "The Azad Kashmir Regular Forces (AKRF)". While individual units were named regionally. Some of the famous ones being:The intrinsic dynamic characteristic of such an organization was therefore the fact that, as the war prolonged and the Indian Army's build-up increased, fresh raising in the AKRF continued.

AKRF to AK Regiment









Previous colonel commandants of the regiment include:

Maj General Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan (the former President of Azad Kashmir) and

(the former President of Azad Kashmir) and Lt General Javed Hassan, (who as Maj Gen commanded the Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) during the 1999 Kargil War and later served as the commander XXX Corps, Gujranwala).

The current Colonel Commandant is Maj Gen Mukhtar Ahmed who took over on 28 September, 2007.



In wartime operations, the AKRF was part of the Order of Battle of the Pakistan Army, and all its battalions were part of the 12th Infantry Division (Pakistan) that defended Azad Kashmir. AKRF underwent a process of continual reorganizations through out the years, 1948, 1949, 1956, 1957, 1960 and 1961 but remained more or less, a territorial Force. In light of its previous successes and achievements, a comprehensive review of the structure and organization of the AKRF was carried out in 1970-71. The Force was re-designated as the Azad Kashmir Regiment and its Infantry Battalions were brought on Standard Tables of Organization and Equipment with effect from 20th September, 1971. This was followed by their rotation in all parts of the Country.Previous colonel commandants of the regiment include:The current Colonel Commandant is Maj Gen Mukhtar Ahmed who took over on 28 September, 2007.In wartime operations, the AKRF was part of the Order of Battle of the Pakistan Army, and all its battalions were part of the 12th Infantry Division (Pakistan) that defended Azad Kashmir.

Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre

The Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre is the Army Recruitment Centre of Azad Kashmir Regiment of the Pakistan Army, located at Mansar.

Operational History

The Azad Kashmir Regular Forces fought brilliantly in the 1971 war and then in 1972 when the 9th Azad Kashmir Battalion defended Chakpatra and Leepa Valley from a much more vast Indian force composed of several regular battalions. Upon this, the Pakistan Army honoured the AKRF by absorbing it into its own ranks and by giving it the status of a Regular Line Infantry Regiment. The AKRF thus became the Azad Kashmir Regiment.



Now battalions of the Azad Kashmir Regiment are stationed all over Pakistan, and have fought in far away places such as Somalia, as part of the United Nations contingent in that country.

Gems of Bravery

Naik Saif Ali Janjua

Naik Saif Ali Janjua, Azad Kashmir Regiment (Was awarded Hilal-e-Kashmir - an equivalent to Nishan-i-Haider)

Date of Shahadat : 26th April 1948

=====================================