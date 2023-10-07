What's new

The American factory BOOM is unstoppable!!!

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote
America’s factory boom is bringing billion-dollar projects to tiny towns like Bryant Country in Georgia where a 7.6 billion dollar Hyundai factory is about to transform the area. Across the US, spending on the construction of manufacturing facilities reached $198 billion on an annualized basis in August, an almost 66% increase from the previous year and the highest level since the Bureau of Economic Analysis began tracking the data in the 1950s.
 

