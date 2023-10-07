The 3rd China-Tibet “Rim of the Himalayas” International Cooperation Forum opens. India the only neighboring country in the region that is ignored.

The 3rd China-Tibet “Rim of the Himalayas” International Cooperation Forum opens
source: China Daily Network
2023-10-06 11:27
China Daily Network, Lhasa, October 5 (Reporter Daqiong Huadanima) With the strong support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the morning of October 5, the third China-Tibet "Rim of the Himalayas" International Cooperation Forum opened in Nyingchi.
Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Amar Saikhan, Nepal's Vice Chairman of the House of Federation Ayal, and Pakistan's Caretaker Foreign Minister Gilani attended and delivered speeches. Cicardini, Second Deputy Speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, attended the meeting. Wang Junzheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region, delivered a speech, and Yan Jinhai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, announced the opening of the forum.
Wang Yi said in his speech that the Himalayan region is a land full of vitality and hope. Since the launch of the "Rim of the Himalayas" International Cooperation Forum, China has followed Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, and has carried out extensive and in-depth cooperation with countries in the Rim of the Himalayas, constantly building consensus on cooperation, actively supporting green development, and continuing to strengthen capabilities. Construction has played an important role in promoting regional economic and social development and improving ecological and environmental governance.
Wang Yi pointed out that at present, the century-old changes in the world are accelerating and the Asian century is coming. The countries in the Himalayas are geographically connected, have similar cultures, and have similar destinies. They have highly similar views on ecological protection and are partners walking hand in hand in the process of realizing modernization. China is willing to continue to uphold the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness advocated by President Xi Jinping and the diplomatic policy of being good friends and partners with neighbors, and work with countries in the region to share historical development opportunities, jointly build a neighborhood community with a shared future, and contribute to regional and even global prosperity and stability. , contribute to green environmental protection.
Wang Yi put forward five suggestions on deepening cooperation in the next stage: First, we must adhere to mutual respect and mutual trust, jointly safeguard regional unity, and work together to build a big family of unity around the Himalayas. Second, we must deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly build a highland for human ecological civilization, and work together to create a ring-Himalayan ecological civilization circle. Third, we must accelerate green transformation, promote sustainable regional economic development, and work together to create a green development cooperation belt around the Himalayas. Fourth, we must strengthen connectivity, promote the process of regional integration, and work together to build a more convenient connectivity network around the Himalayas. Fifth, we must enhance exchanges and mutual learning, revitalize ancient civilizations, and work together to create a demonstration zone for cultural exchanges around the Himalayas.
Wang Yi emphasized that protecting the ecology of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is not only related to the survival and development of the Chinese nation, but also related to the regional and even global climate environment. Under the personal guidance of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government attaches great importance to and vigorously promotes the construction of ecological civilization in Tibet. Today, Tibet has become one of the regions with the best environmental quality in the world. Its ecological value continues to be released, its environmental protection advantages are increasingly evident, and its green development is full of vitality. On the new journey of promoting Chinese-style modernization, we will continue to support Tibet in creating a national ecological civilization highland with high standards and high quality, further deepen international exchanges and cooperation in the field of ecological protection, and protect this pure land of blue sky and clear water for mankind.
On behalf of the Tibet Autonomous Region Party Committee, government and people of all ethnic groups in the region, Wang Junzheng extended a warm welcome to the guests and friends attending the forum, and expressed his heartfelt thanks to everyone for their long-term concern and support for Tibet's economic and social development. He said that Tibet has conscientiously implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Tibet work and the Party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era. Focusing on the strategic tasks of long-term stability and high-quality development, Tibet has proposed the creation of a national model area for national unity and progress and a pioneer in high-quality development of the plateau economy. District, national ecological civilization highland, and national action demonstration zone to consolidate borders, revitalize borders and enrich people, and promote various undertakings to continuously achieve new all-round and historic progress.
Wang Junzheng pointed out that the countries surrounding the Himalayas are a community with a shared future that shares weal and woe. We must actively promote pragmatic cooperation, promote mutual benefit and win-win results, explore cooperation in clean energy, characteristic agriculture and animal husbandry, digital economy and other fields, and jointly build the Ring-Himalayan Economic Cooperation Belt. Actively promote infrastructure interconnection and build a three-dimensional corridor around the Himalayas. Actively promote international cooperation in ecological protection, strengthen cooperation in biodiversity, disaster prevention and reduction and other fields, and jointly follow the path of green development. Actively promote dialogue and exchange among civilizations and create a demonstration zone for cultural cooperation and exchange around the Himalayas.
Wang Junzheng pointed out that Tibet will continue to expand its level of opening up to the outside world, actively integrate into the new development pattern in which the domestic cycle is the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promote each other, actively participate in the construction of the "Belt and Road", and build Tibet into an important channel for opening up to South Asia. Build an international ecological civilization highland, insist on ecological protection first, and accelerate the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Create a more harmonious social environment, build a solid sense of community among the Chinese nation, strive to improve the modernization of the social governance system and governance capabilities, and ensure continued harmony and stability in the overall social situation.
Wang Junzheng said that he hopes everyone will use this forum as a communication platform to share development experience, jointly promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and jointly explore inter-regional cooperation and development. All guests and friends are welcome to take a walk and take a look in Tibet, actively publicize and promote Tibet, so that the world can better understand Tibet and let Tibet go to the world faster.
Amar Saikhan, Ayal and Gilani said in their speeches that Tibet is an inalienable part of China. They expressed their appreciation for Tibet's achievements in development in various fields and were willing to actively deepen the theme of this forum and promote harmony between man and nature. symbiosis, sharing the results of development cooperation, and promoting friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between the country and Tibet to a higher level.
Tibet Autonomous Region leaders Chen Yongqi, Wang Haizhou, Dawa Tsering, Sun Xianzhong, Zhang Hongbo, Wang Yong, Wang Gang, and Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong attended the meeting.
Participants from more than 40 countries, regions and international organizations including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Kenya, Italy, Bangladesh, Belarus, Kiribati, Samoa, Norway, Botswana, Vanuatu, Burundi, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador. Representatives, as well as relevant responsible comrades from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment attended the event.
(China Daily Tibet Reporter Station)
