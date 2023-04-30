Thar Coal and The Magic That We Can Do

Maula Jatt said: Wait so this coal to oil thing - are other countries doing it?

Coal is cheap, why aren't other countries doing it?



Whatever's the case with dams and coal we can finally hopefully become self -sufficient



I hope we find a big oil & gas reserve somewhere



I heard they found gas in waziristan



They're stealing coal? Click to expand...

Maula Jatt said:

Same with china - I think there's definitely a catch 101 with coal to oil thing, a lot of counties going through our situation must have looked into it



Sounds too good to be true tbvh





If we properly utilize a mix of coal and dams for our energy usage



Can we "significantly" reduce our oil and gas import bill?

@hydrabadi_arab @ziaulislam India imports oil yet afaik they have huge coal reservesSame with china - I think there's definitely a catch 101 with coal to oil thing, a lot of counties going through our situation must have looked into itSounds too good to be true tbvh @Indos your thaughts on coal - oil thing, especially the kinda coal found in southern Pakistan?If we properly utilize a mix of coal and dams for our energy usageCan we "significantly" reduce our oil and gas import bill? Click to expand...

No they decreased production as they can't remit profits out of the country or mov cash..I.e they are running out of cash as govt isn't paying them.Net result is we will make more expensive power because of lot diesel IPPs will kill for that.Overall power sector is mess that no one wants to fix. PTI didn't do much eitherIn reality it seems PPPP were the best as they didn't create a unfixable mess..they simply did nothingstating we want to wait for thar coalWhich was better choice then locking yourself into stupid high return 30 years agreementsProbably not.Thar coal may become too expensive if we decide to do oil conversion as quality isn't too good and sulphur content is too high.Best choice would be local use.Lastly there is very high chance that oil will drop again to less then 40$What we can do is switch all of our electricity production to coal and all of our transport to electrical but seems govt isn't interested in it otherwise you would have seen ML1 being electrified and motor ways having electrical charging infrastructureGovt is run by mafias..oil mafia and IPP mafia is pretty strong