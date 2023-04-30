What's new

Thar Coal and The Magic That We Can Do

By The End Of This Year Hopefully, The Third Phase of Block 2 Thar Coal Will Be Completed After Which The Capacity Will Increase to 12.2 Million tons per Annum from the existing 7.6 MTPA This Will Reduce The Cost of Coal to $27/ton. Although It Is Planned To Supply This Excess Amount To Lucky Electric We Should Now Be Looking At Other Things.

Back in 2010 University of Texas Arlington Developed A Technology to Convert Texas Brown Lignite Coal To Synthetic Crude Oil The Same Kind Available in Conventional Crude Oil Fields

www.theglobeandmail.com

Texas university has eureka moment for coal-to-gas

Scientists in Texas say they have found a way to convert coal into gasoline at a cost of less than $30 (U.S.) a barrel - with zero release of pollutants
www.theglobeandmail.com www.theglobeandmail.com

Similarly, Australian Company IER Also Developed A Technology To Convert Low-Grade Brown Coal Like Thar Lignite Into Synthetic Crude Oil and Licensed It To Solid Energy A New Zealand Coal Miner

www.nbr.co.nz

Solid Energy buys coal converting technology - NBR | The Authority since 1970

The National Business Review Online is New Zealand's authority in breaking business news and analysis.
www.nbr.co.nz www.nbr.co.nz

If We Can Implement This Technology In Thar The Opportunities Are Limitless. We Can Get Rid of IMF Forever and Won't Need To Kow tow To The Arabs Again.Not Only Will Our C/A Be In Surplus But Once Energy Is Debottlenecked We Can Unleash 7+% Growth Every Year Creating Jobs
 
Seems the block operates by China has halves production
 
Wait so this coal to oil thing - are other countries doing it?
Coal is cheap, why aren't other countries doing it?

Whatever's the case with dams and coal we can finally hopefully become self -sufficient

I hope we find a big oil & gas reserve somewhere

I heard they found gas in waziristan
They're stealing coal?
 
No, they halved production because State Bank is not letting them take profits out of the country, jis ki waja say hamaray fools nightmare sahab threads bana rahay hain that our CAD halved or whatever.

The past 6 months should be taught in economics classes as a textbook example of how short-sighted economic decisions have far reaching implications.
 
This Is Nothing New Germans Pioneered It With The Bergius Process and Fischer Tropsch Process and During Nazi Times This Was The Main Source of Fuel Later It Was Adopted By The White Apartheid Government In South Africa.In 2008 China Built The Largest Coal To Oil Plant in Inner Mongolia

The Problem Is Coal Based Oil Is Expensive and Whenever Oil Prices Fall Below They Tend To Become Unviable. But This Process Will Produce Oil At $28 per Barr el.This Will Do Away with Inflation Once and For All
 
India imports oil yet afaik they have huge coal reserves
Same with china - I think there's definitely a catch 101 with coal to oil thing, a lot of counties going through our situation must have looked into it

Sounds too good to be true tbvh
@Indos your thaughts on coal - oil thing, especially the kinda coal found in southern Pakistan?

If we properly utilize a mix of coal and dams for our energy usage

Can we "significantly" reduce our oil and gas import bill?
@hydrabadi_arab @ziaulislam
 
I think it will not economically viable to transform coal into oil, what is more viable economically is transforming coal into gas and China has the technology for this transformation.

Pakistan tar coal IMO can still be used for power plant to generate electricity, to minimize the pollution Pakistani can use modern technology by using carbon capture technology that currently is viable and used by oil and gas company
 
No they decreased production as they can't remit profits out of the country or mov cash..
I.e they are running out of cash as govt isn't paying them.
Net result is we will make more expensive power because of lot diesel IPPs will kill for that.

Overall power sector is mess that no one wants to fix. PTI didn't do much either

In reality it seems PPPP were the best as they didn't create a unfixable mess..they simply did nothing 😂 stating we want to wait for thar coal

Which was better choice then locking yourself into stupid high return 30 years agreements

Probably not.

Thar coal may become too expensive if we decide to do oil conversion as quality isn't too good and sulphur content is too high.
Best choice would be local use.

Lastly there is very high chance that oil will drop again to less then 40$

What we can do is switch all of our electricity production to coal and all of our transport to electrical but seems govt isn't interested in it otherwise you would have seen ML1 being electrified and motor ways having electrical charging infrastructure

Govt is run by mafias..oil mafia and IPP mafia is pretty strong
 
Pakistan should have R&D program in how to utilize tar coal.
 
You can do "water gas" conversion that can be used as syngas

Pakistan simply needs a lot of investment in production of plan old coal and power production from coal rather then doing anything else

We produce 10% from coal the western countries 50%

We aren't there yet .what's the point of R&D when we aren't even maximizing the 1800 century requirements of simply electricity production

If you maximize electricity production and use money to simply electrify your country (transport sector) you will get more bang for buck rather than doing novel things which are doomed to fail in govt sector
 
The UT-Arlington Technology Promises Synthetic Crude Oil at $28 per barrel plus remember this is our indigenous source so we will not be dependent on outsiders that's the main thing
 
Difference between promise and practicality
For high quality coal sure ..but very low quality coal like in thar I am not sold

Underground gasification may be an option at cost of containimation of ground water though it's unusable anyway
 
Sir the article specifically mentions brown coal please read carefully
 
I would prefer a coal gasification facility like in Dakota Great Plains Synfuels Plant

Products - Dakota Gasification Company

www.dakotagas.com www.dakotagas.com

The product slate is quite impressive.

Installing gasifiers is the way to go. This man talks sense

There is a question of economies of scale. Current minimum scale is 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd). One can progressively install 200mmcfd modules to increase supply to eventually reach a level of 1,000-2,000 mmcfd. One unit may cost $1.2 billion.

Eventually, petrochemical units may be added to utilise syngas or SNG. SNG is simply methane, as good as natural gas, which can be transported via gas network.
Click to expand...

tribune.com.pk

Potential of coal gasification | The Express Tribune

Pakistan imports more than 45% of its total energy requirement annually.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk


From Syngas, We can establish a methanol plant and from there sky is the limit. Methanol to Gasoline, Methanol to Aromatics, Methanol to Olefins anything is possible. It's hard not to be impressed by China which has developed entire value chains and now manufactures every chemical conceivable from coal

www.icis.com

Coal-to-olefins technology leaps forward in China

Individual news pages
www.icis.com www.icis.com

www.icis.com

China invents and reinvents coal to chemicals

Individual news pages
www.icis.com www.icis.com

www.icis.com

China's Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal suspends construction of $2.4bn coal-to-chemicals plant

Individual news pages
www.icis.com www.icis.com
 

