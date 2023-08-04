Thanks to PDM and Handlers bogus, fake cases, Lawyers community hearts and minds are won by Imran Khan

Imran Khan did his Job, many times over and has won it, the game, set and match.



Pakistani Awam have their eyes wide open, woken up to the actual reality, the game being played for the last 75 years, the civilian and non civilian mafia stand naked now, people knew everything about how they have been taken for a ride by a small group of cabal and mafia with common vested interests.



And the best thing is that with the fake, bogus 200 cases against IK, the lawyers community, the Court bars are now fully in support of IK, and to upheld the constitution and rule of law and to thwart any move to rob people of their basic rights, the new armed(constitutional) wing...



And lawyers community is the most powerful and a huge value addition to IK and PTI, so IK get the best from the worst case scenario, thanks to PDM and neutrals bogus cases.



Everything the Mafias do against him, it helps in making IK and PTI more relevant, powerful and famous with approval rating by the Awam touching 90% in many areas.