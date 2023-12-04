Thanks for everything

Well, I just read online this forum was being shut down.





I came back to say thanks to the posters here- Present & Past.



When I was active from 2012-2016, I learnt a lot about international politics,military history(Austerlitz especially),defence policy & foreign policy,the importance of reliable sources & more importantly to ask others for a link to substantiate what they say or believe. All from my fellow Indians and other international posters . I remember many of them by their DPs unfortunately,not their usernames anymore,many of them were banned I heard after Pulwama & Balakot happened.



Some like me just dropped out and returned sporadically



I spent a lot of time blurting out my thoughts,arguing and learning from others & learning a lot about online etiquette



I am glad to say much of what I learnt from interacting & reading is of use to me in my life today & will be useful in the future too ,spending time on this forum was a waste at times yes, but also a great learning experience.



Sad to hear why this forum is being shut down,but I won't talk about it. I don't want to get anyone into trouble.



Have a good time, let us choose to depart for now with good memories.



Regards,



Darmashkian