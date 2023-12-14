Thanks for everything - But I will bid you adieu

What's new

I took a field job at the end of November and just come back, didn't expect things to go down this badly. Now that PDF is closing, I have a few word to say here

Reflecting on my time here, there are bunch of good time, as everything good also come with bad things. Overall, not all of them are bad and unsufferable.
I have met a lot of good people and have countless of valuable discussion to things both I familiar and unfamiliar with, to me, PDF is probably not a family but very close to a close knit group that thrive on each other and have each other back.

So for me, it's really sad to see it goes, and for me, those memory will linger and I will always think back to the good time I have here.

And for me, sadly, I will most likely not be a part of any new forum or discord, I will be moving on from this, but if anyone here want to keep in touch, you can reach me at my email I specifically made for this.

jhungarypdf@gmail.com

Good luck, good night, and see you all on the other side, and don't go silent into the night.

@dbc @RescueRanger @Slav Defence @LeGenD @waz @SQ8 @F-22Raptor @gambit @Hamartia Antidote @Foinikas @Gomig-21 @Oldman1 @Broccoli and those who name I can't think of at the moment, thanks for your memory
 

