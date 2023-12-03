What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

Thank You For Everything!

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

@TheSolution @Meengla @waz @FuturePAF @Goenitz @VCheng @farok84 @PanzerKiel @Abid123 @PakFactor @Maula Jatt @SoulSpokesman @Maira La @nahtanbob @Bilal9 @Indos @LegionnairE @Foinikas @Dalit @SaadH @Mirzali Khan @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote @ThunderCat @That Guy @REhorror @Asimzranger @AlKardai @LeGenD @NooriNuth @jhungary @313ghazi @Ali_Baba @JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @LeGenD @iLION12345_1 @Mustang125 @Tipu7 @WebMaster @Khan_21 @Khan_patriot @Gomig-21 @Deino @MastanKhan @hussain0216 @PAKISTANFOREVER @Joe Shearer @lastofthepatriots @dBSPL @WarKa DaNG @siegecrossbow @serenity @IblinI

It's with a mix of gratitude and nostalgia that I write this post. Over the 7 years that I've been a part of this community, I've had the privilege of interacting with an incredible group of individuals. Each of you has played a unique role in making this forum a second home for me, and the knowledge, camaraderie, and memories shared here will always hold a special place in my heart.

As we navigate the possibility of the forum closing down, I find myself reflecting on the countless insightful discussions, the helpful advice, and the genuine connections formed over the years. The wealth of knowledge and diversity of perspectives in this community have enriched my understanding in ways I couldn't have imagined when I first joined. I want to express my sincere thanks to each and every one of you for making this forum what it is.

I hope that, in my time here, I too have been able to contribute something of value to this community. I am grateful for the time that I have spent here, the connections I have been able to forge and the lessons that I have learned.

In the event that the forum does close down, I'd like to keep in touch with those who have become more than just usernames on a screen. Let's not let the end of this forum mark the end of our connections. If any of you wish to remain in contact with me here's my Twitter handle and email:

My Twitter Handle: @_NOBODY_
My email: umaratqassim@gmail.com
 
Will miss you bro but join the discord that @Smoke created!
 
The pleasure was ours brother. Hopefully we can revive some form of PDF.
 
Thank you and I may connect to your twitter account someday. I also will not be active in any defense forum after this forum is deleted. If you see after some time some one from Indonesia (male) wants to follow your twitter, it could be me. I will lurk Defense Hub and Defense Talk as usual but will not be active anymore there.

At the mean time I want to focus on something that I have already discussed with @Bilal9 regarding my professional work
 
I changed my Twitter handle to @_NOBODY_
 
Will miss you bro but join the discord that @Smoke created!
You guys are so courageous that still have the energy to join the alternative channel. I am done with this country man, our so-called own people worked so hard to destroy this country. It's not too long ago when despite having many challenges we had a functioning government, various organisations and some sort of stability in the country. But we worked so hard to destroy everything. I am not talking about PTI government, they were going to doom anyway but the way the entire matter is handled... and the way we disintegrated everything in the country, from economy to rise of terrorism, inflation, joblosses and whatnot. I better not say a word...
 
Discord link please?
So that we can continue over there after this forum shutdown.
 
I might make an account on Defence Hub for anyone who wants to keep in contact there,if you guys want. Still,what about the Facebook or Instagram accounts of PDF? Do they work?
 
You guys are so courageous that still have the energy to join the alternative channel. I am done with this country man, our so-called own people worked so hard to destroy this country. It's not too long ago when despite having many challenges we had a functioning government, various organisations and some sort of stability in the country. But we worked so hard to destroy everything. I am not talking about PTI government, they were going to doom anyway but the way the entire matter is handled... and the way we disintegrated everything in the country, from economy to rise of terrorism, inflation, joblosses and whatnot. I better not say a word...
I never thought PDF will end like this ...................Never imagine like this deadend ...
 

