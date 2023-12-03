Thank You For Everything!

It's with a mix of gratitude and nostalgia that I write this post. Over the 7 years that I've been a part of this community, I've had the privilege of interacting with an incredible group of individuals. Each of you has played a unique role in making this forum a second home for me, and the knowledge, camaraderie, and memories shared here will always hold a special place in my heart.



As we navigate the possibility of the forum closing down, I find myself reflecting on the countless insightful discussions, the helpful advice, and the genuine connections formed over the years. The wealth of knowledge and diversity of perspectives in this community have enriched my understanding in ways I couldn't have imagined when I first joined. I want to express my sincere thanks to each and every one of you for making this forum what it is.



I hope that, in my time here, I too have been able to contribute something of value to this community. I am grateful for the time that I have spent here, the connections I have been able to forge and the lessons that I have learned.



In the event that the forum does close down, I'd like to keep in touch with those who have become more than just usernames on a screen. Let's not let the end of this forum mark the end of our connections. If any of you wish to remain in contact with me here's my Twitter handle and email:



My Twitter Handle: @UmarFar114

My email:

umaratqassim@gmail.com