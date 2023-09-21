What's new

THAI NAVY CHIEF PROPOSE CHINESE SUBMARINE ENGINES INSTEAD OF GERMAN

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,021
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

THAI NAVY CHIEF PROPOSE CHINESE SUBMARINE ENGINES INSTEAD OF GERMAN​

By Khaosod English

September 21, 2023 4:37 pm
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...engines-instead-of-german/&via=KhaosodEnglish
pakistan-china-sub-696x394.jpg


One of the most challenging project for the new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Defense Minister Sutin Klungsaeng is the submarine procurement project, which was initiated under the military government.
Many people opposed the project because of its high cost, as the country still needs funds to improve the economy and public welfare.

On September 21, Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), said that the army will propose to the government to install Chinese engines, CHD 620, to replace German ones in the purchase of submarines. It is estimated that the installation will take about 3 years.

thai-navy-retired.jpg


Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet

Admiral Choengchai, who will retire on September 30, expressed his confidence in the Chinese engines. He said that after testing the Chinese CHD 620 engines, he considers them comparable to the German engines in terms of safety and operational data. He cited Pakistan as an example of a country that uses Chinese engines in its submarines.

In addition, China would provide an extended warranty from the original 2 years to 8 years, including spare parts, and Chinese personnel would oversee maintenance of the engines in Thailand.
Regarding negotiations with Germany, Admiral Choengchai mentioned earlier attempts but noted that Germany cannot export submarine engines if they could be used by China for military purposes.

chinese-sub22.jpeg


Chinese Submarine

He stressed the need for submarines for Thailand’s naval strategy and regional security, despite public opposition. The decision on whether or not to proceed with the project rests with the Cabinet and must be carefully considered.

The navy began the submarine procurement project under the military regime. On October 25, 2016, the Cabinet approved a budget of 36,000 million baht to purchase two Yuan-class S26T submarines plus one from China.

The specific Chinese deal was more criticised as a costly extravagance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Thais were struggling to get by. Indeed, the pandemic forced the government to postpone its planned purchase of two more Yuan-class subs at a cost of 22.5 billion baht.

yuan-submarine2.jpg


People’s Liberation Army’s Navy (PLAN) Yuan-class submarine.

Thailand agreed in 2017 to pay 13.5 billion baht ($375 million) for the procurement of an S26T Yuan-class submarine from the state-owned China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC).

Originally, delivery of the first submarine was expected to be in 2023, but construction on the submarine ground to a halt in 2022 when Germany’s Motor and Turbine Union company did not supply its cutting-edge MTU396 diesel engines to CSOC for installation in the Thai submarine due to a European Union government embargo on the sale of military items to China.

www.khaosodenglish.com

Thai Navy Chief Propose Chinese Submarine Engines Instead of German

One of the most challenging project for the new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Defense Minister Sutin Klungsaeng is the submarine
www.khaosodenglish.com www.khaosodenglish.com
 
All western sanctions against China will end up shooting themselves in the foot, China is a whole different kind of a rival that the west had ever faced, the one that is unsanctionable.
 
beijingwalker said:
All western sanctions against China will end up shooting themselves in the foot, China is a whole different kind of a rival that the west had ever faced, the one that is unsanctionable.
Click to expand...

Sanctions will slow down China but not destroy it. China will rise.
 
Thai navy is desperate for a submarine and would like to see the submarine even if its retrofitted with Chinese engines.

They’ve been quite unprofessional in the past procuring an aircraft carrier only to turn it into a museum.
 
PakAlp said:
Sanctions will slow down China but not destroy it. China will rise.
Click to expand...
China also learned a lesson, the country used to focus too much on mass manufacturing and not enough on research and innovation, now that trend is fast shifting.
 
beijingwalker said:
China also learned a lesson, the country used to focus too much on mass manufacturing and not enough on research and innovation, now that trend is fast shifting.
Click to expand...

Cutting edge technology is a must. You can build 100 submarines but if they're not cutting edge then it can become a problem. China is certainly investing heavily in to AI, Space technology etc.
 

Similar threads

E
Thailand had approved the use of the Chinese-made CHD620 engine as a substitute for a German-made one for an S26T Yuan-class submarine
Replies
0
Views
140
etylo
E
L
No Chinese Engines Please! Thailand Senior Officers ‘Opposes’ To Buy Yuan-Class Submarines From Beijing Sans German Tech
Replies
2
Views
811
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
beijingwalker
Thai Navy (RTN) could accept Chinese-made engines for the S26T Yuan-class submarine
Replies
14
Views
2K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
beijingwalker
  • Locked
PLA navy's 'sharks' get stealthier, China on verge of producing 'world-class' nuclear submarines: Report
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
Zarvan
Saab Offers Four Expeditionary Submarines To The Netherlands
Replies
0
Views
331
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom