Tesla’s Model 3 is coming on Friday and it’s going to be the ‘largest consumer-product launch ever’

http://www.businessinsider.com/teslas-model-3-friday-elon-musk-fidelity-otc-gavin-baker-2017-7


Tesla set a new high on June 23 and has been stumbling since, down over 10% in the past 2 days.

It has been a busy week for Tesla. Elon Musk announced on Monday that the Model 3 had passed its regulation requirements and that the first car should be completed on Friday. Tesla also reported disappointing production data for the second quarter. Goldman cut its price target on the stock on Wednesday from $190 to $180. While the range of all analysts' targets is from as low as $155 to as high as $464.

Despite the dramatic drop this week the stock is still up close to 50% year-to-date. Apple analyst Gene Munster says the Model 3 launch will be as big as the introduction of the iPhone. Gavin Baker, portfolio manager of Fidelity OTC, one of the biggest holders of Tesla stock, went a step further in January saying the Model 3 by some measures is "the largest consumer-product launch ever – ahead of any iPhone device."
 
Just wait until the imminent battery breakthrough happens. That's when things will really start kicking
 
GIANTsasquatch said:
Just wait until the imminent battery breakthrough happens. That's when things will really start kicking
What break through are you talking about?

Hamartia Antidote said:
Model 3 pre-booking is available for $1000.
Still undecided, should I book one or pass!
 
BATMAN said:
Model 3 pre-booking is available for $1000.
Still undecided, should I book one or pass!
Well with Windows it was always safer to wait until Service Pack 2 was released to stabilize things before upgrading.
 
Can't believe people payed to book a car that doesn't even exist. Good luck with this overpriced, overrated piece of $hit. Anyone who bought this assuming it'll be overall lower cost of ownership and good value is in for a nasty surprise
 
DjSnake said:
Can't believe people payed to book a car that doesn't even exist. Good luck with this overpriced, overrated piece of $hit. Anyone who bought this assuming it'll be overall lower cost of ownership and good value is in for a nasty surprise
How do you know if it is a POS?
Have you test driven ?

I own a Model S. best car in the world. Best for traffic driving. I think it is wrong to give false info
 
teslas are overpriced. give them credit for pioneering electric car market
 
Wine&Steak said:
How do you know if it is a POS?
Have you test driven ?

I own a Model S. best car in the world. Best for traffic driving. I think it is wrong to give false info
family friends purchased a model S in 2015. It was great at first until issues started. Left them stranded a couple of times. some of the software issues were fatal like steering failure. The range also drops significantly in cold weather. They sold it earlier this year
 
DjSnake said:
family friends purchased a model S in 2015. It was great at first until issues started. Left them stranded a couple of times. some of the software issues were fatal like steering failure. The range also drops significantly in cold weather. They sold it earlier this year
I bet they are not going back to any other brand or even back to petrol engine. Yup, there was some software issues because early versions were beta tested live. I bought 7 months ago, works like a charm. No regrets.

Tesla's autopilot & data generation & mapping is going to be its best asset which no one else has, not even waymo. Currently my tesla is uploading the data for 3D mappping to help tesla. Huge lead for Tesla in everything. Germans cars & Middle East/Russian oil going down big time
 
Wine&Steak said:
I bet they are not going back to any other brand or even back to petrol engine. Yup, there was some software issues because early versions were beta tested live. I bought 7 months ago, works like a charm. No regrets.

Tesla's autopilot & data generation & mapping is going to be its best asset which no one else has, not even waymo. Currently my tesla is uploading the data for 3D mappping to help tesla. Huge lead for Tesla in everything. Germans cars & Middle East/Russian oil going down big time
As long as you're happy, the car is very practical but still an experiment imo. 4d mapping is huge for all the firms to establish autonomous driving, interesting to see where tesla is heading vs waymo, uber, apple etc. Germans (VW group) are working with HERE maps. Petrol won't be going anywhere yet, diesel will die very soon tho.
 
Tesla is ramping up Model 3. hearing more than 5000 Models 3 per week.

TESLA gonna decimate German cars. wait & watch.
Take a look at the BMW stock & Tesla stock over past 5 years.

Auto Cos, Oil Countries, Oil Cos, Car dealers & service staffs won't know what hit them.


Projection below

Tesla_Distruption.jpg
Tesl_ShipYard_2.jpg
Tesla_SF_peir80.jpg
Tesla_ShipYard.jpg



Tesla-Disruption_2.jpg
 
No THANK you , prefer my fossil fuel car

500 Billion more barrel of oil discovered in Saudia and another 100 billion barrel of oil in Iran
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
No THANK you , prefer my fossil fuel car

500 Billion more barrel of oil discovered in Saudia and another 100 billion barrel of oil in Iran
Same golden words spoken in 1905 by a Horse carriage owner. Those Horses needed only some grass and were self driving. :-)

Horse_Buggy.jpg
 

