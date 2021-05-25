What's new

Tesla’s Cybertruck has now surpassed 1M preorders

Can someone explain in simple words how much you would be saving on fuel cost compare to say 2.5l sedan or suv? My basic calculation on Ford electric truck didn't show any significant difference.

Please don't tell me difference about 2.5l vs pickup truck, I'm well aware of that.
 
Guess that means I won’t get mine until 2026.
 
What I'm looking for is a cheap EV, one that has similar range, but has the price tag of a tradition gas engine car.

Also, I'm more interested in the tesla semi than I am of any of their cars.
 
Musk Says PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla semi-electric trucks on Dec. 1

PepsiCo will get its Tesla semi-electric trucks deliveries on Dec. 1, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday.
Tesla is starting Semi electric commercial truck production and PepsiCo will get the first deliveries on Dec. 1, the electric vehicle maker’s chief Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday.

When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019.

However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In August, he announced the planned production of the truck.

In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km). It was not immediately clear how many Semi trucks the electric vehicle maker plans to produce.

The truck is expected to cost $180,000, although it would qualify for a tax break of up to $40,000 under a U.S. subsidy program approved by the Senate.

Back in 2017, PepsiCo reserved 100 of Tesla’s semi electric trucks as it sought to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions.

In an interview with CNBC last year, PepsiCo’s top boss Ramon Laguarta had said transportation accounted for 10% of the company’s gas emissions.




The maker of Mountain Dew soda and Doritos chips had previously said it aims to use the trucks to ship snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution centers as well as to retailers.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
 
Tesla's new Cybertruck Giga Press is on its way

Idra confirmed that it is now shipping Tesla's Cybertruck Giga Press, which is going to be the new world's largest press.
Man that is ugly. Like a render in some 90s video game. Do those pre orders still exist? There’s tons of better options in the US market now.
 
LakeHawk180 said:
Man that is ugly. Like a render in some 90s video game. Do those pre orders still exist? There’s tons of better options in the US market now.
I'm sure people will be wrapping them

