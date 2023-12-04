What's new

Tesla slides amid China sales slump as rival BYD grabs market share, Tesla's China-made EV sales record fall 17.8% in Nov

Tesla slides amid China sales slump as rival BYD grabs market share, Tesla's China-made EV sales record fall 17.8% in Nov​

Tesla's goal of 1.8 million deliveries in 2023 faces a stern test after sales in China last month fell the most in nearly a year.
Martin Baccardax
Dec 4, 2023 10:57 AM EST

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday after the carmaker posted the biggest slump in China sales in nearly a year. It faces intensifying competition in the world's biggest EV market while looking to meet its global delivery target of 1.8 million.

The China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 82,432 vehicles in the world's biggest market last month, up 14.3% from the October tally but down nearly 18% from the year-earlier month. That figure is the biggest annual decline since last December.

Sales from BYD (BYDDY) , meanwhile, were up 31% from a year earlier to a record 301,378 units as Tesla's China-based rival continues to win market share thanks in part to its partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

Tesla said in October that it's on pace to meet its goal of delivering 1.8 million cars this year, which will require a fourth-quarter tally of around 477,000. But Chief Executive Elon Musk cautioned that an earlier ambition of growing overall deliveries by 50% each year may not be possible.

Tesla might need to keep cutting prices

Tesla may be forced to continue its strategy of aggressive price cuts in key markets, including China and the U.S., to maintain market share in the face of slumping EV demand.

That's likely to further pressure profit margins, which in the third quarter narrowed more than 25% from a year earlier, taking its closely tracked gross margin tally below 18%.

Tesla shares were marked 1.9% lower in early Monday trading to change hands at $234.37 each, trimming the stock's six-month gain to around 7.8%. That's just ahead of the 6.3% advance for the Nasdaq.

Tesla stock short interest remains elevated

Short interest in Tesla stock remains elevated at the highest levels in the world. Investors have placed bets against the group of around $18.63 billion, or 3.03% of the stock's entire float, according to recent data from S3 partners.

Last week, the Austin group unveiled pricing for its Cybertruck pickup. It'll cost around $100,000 for the high-end version of the long-delayed vehicle, marking a key plank in Musk's near-term strategy.

Musk delivered the first 10 Cybertrucks at a livestreamed event held at the group's headquarters. The company tamed estimates for 2024 deliveries last month when Musk warned that ramping the new vehicle "is going to be extremely difficult."

"This is simply normal for – when you've got a product with a lot of new technology or any new – brand-new vehicle program, but especially one that is as different and advanced as the Cybertruck, you will have problems proportionate to how many new things you're trying to solve at scale," Musk told investors on Oct. 19.

 
Stop bullshitting me plz. If there's one thing Chinese from China should do stop commenting on American companies stocks. This is one area where u lot from China have zero clue on.

I recall back during the Covid market crash in early 2020, most Chinese posters were clamoring about US economy and stock market being fukked while I calmly said the bottom was in even predicting the EXACT bottom to within 5% accuracy.

Tesla stocks are overdue for a correction. It has jack shiet to do with BYD!
 
People bought Tesla mainly because of curiosity for the ADS and smart system.

Despite all the drawbacks like the simple interior and bad finishing.

But today the rivals are also catching up and somehow doing even better.

Not just Chinese brands, but also Toyota, Ford, Mercedes Benz, etc.

If Tesla doesn't improve, it will be very dangerous to Tesla.

China market is the future of the world market, by seeing what happened in China, we can predict the future.


Tesla is a startup, to be successful early (gain investor money), it needs hype.

But to keep going on, they should start to operate correctly like others.

And keep elevating the hype by offering new technologies.

Because the Fed was pumping the money into the stock market, even crypto.
 
Tesla will eventually be pushed out of Chinese market, either through market forces or just plain old gov't intervention...former being the likely culprit.
 

Tesla's China-made EV sales fall 17.8% in Nov, biggest drop since Dec 2022​

Reuters
December 4, 20236:10 PM GMT+8

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. automaker Tesla's (TSLA.O) China-made electric vehicles (EVs) skidded 17.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, to 82,432 cars, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Monday.

That marked the biggest fall since December 2022 when Tesla's sales of China-made EVs fell 21% on the year as the U.S. automaker reduced output and cut prices to deal with rising inventories and weakening demand.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars were however 14.3% higher than in October.

Chinese rival BYD (002594.SZ), with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, saw passenger vehicle deliveries set another record at 301,378 vehicles in November, up 0.09% from October and 31% from a year earlier.

Tesla has been under pressure to fend off competition in the world's largest auto market, though CEO Elon Musk's charm offensive in China continues unabated.

Musk was among a small group of top U.S. executives who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a dinner event on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco in mid-November.

Xi expressed his support for Tesla's development in China, the automaker said in a Weibo post. Musk, in response, said he appreciated the rapid development of China's new energy vehicle sector.

A Tesla-triggered price war in China since the start of the year has roped in more than 40 brands but its share of the country's EV market dropped to 5.78% in October from 8.7% in September, Reuters' calculations based on CPCA data show, as EV sales reached a monthly record.

Since late October, Tesla has made five upward price adjustments in China where EV demand growth is slowing as consumers favour more affordable plug-in hybrids even with an ever-increasing range of battery-only vehicles.

Li Auto (2015.HK) last month said mass production and delivery of its first full EV are scheduled for February.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi (1810.HK) has also moved closer to EV production, with a unit of automaker BAIC Group (1958.HK) applying for regulatory approval to build two Xiaomi-branded cars.

