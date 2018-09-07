Tesla shares sink after key executives exit

that is their goal and that is completely unrealistic...



Seriously



Tesla is worth as much as BMW



a highly successfull car producer which has real worth real large scale production thousend of patents and BMW spend 5 time more money in research as TESLA...and other than TESLA BMW makes a real hughe profit billions high.



One day TESLA bubble makes a boom and the investor money is gone... you see how fragil TESLA is.. the chief smoke a pod and the share felt 10%.... now imagine something realy seriously hit TESLA...and they are finished.



Large scale traditional car producer can take a huuge scandal hit and don´t go boom.... did the disel scandal slowe ddown VW... not a mm...they are on the way to sell 11million cars this year... most likely they sell over a million more than Toyota... (in the first half 2018 they have already sold nearly more than one million more than Toyota)



Just imagine something similar would hit TESLA... they could close their doors the next day..