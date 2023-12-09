What's new

Tesla sells out of Model Y configuration in China for the rest of 2023

Tesla sells out of Model Y configuration in China for the rest of 2023

Tesla has sold out of the Model Y Standard Range configuration in China for the rest of 2023.
tesla-model-y-1-million-giga-shanghai-scaled.jpg


Tesla has sold out of the Model Y Standard Range configuration in China for the rest of 2023 as the automaker attempts to reach its 1.8 million vehicle delivery goal for the year.


China has been one of the best-selling markets for Tesla, as demand for its vehicles has routinely put the automaker toward the top of sales rankings for manufacturers.


With the introduction of the Model 3 and Model Y, the two cars have helped Chinese residents adopt EVs at a rate that has only been outpaced by Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, according to data from the World Resources Institute.
While the Model 3 was once Tesla’s most popular vehicle model globally, the Model Y has managed to overtake it in the past couple of years, likely due to its crossover body style, which is one of the more popular vehicle types in the world.


In China, the Model Y’s entry-level Standard Range configuration has taken the cake for Tesla as the first to sell out for the rest of the year, according to a post from the automaker’s Chinese social media team:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1733143808898949283

The translated image says:


“Model Y Standard Range Edition


Sold Out


2023


On the way to Tesla’s global delivery of 1.8 million vehicles


Thank you for your efforts.”


Tesla is working toward the 1.8 million delivery goal after it said it made upgrades at its factories in Q3, which resulted in its first quarter-over-quarter delivery decrease in a couple of years.


However, China has been a major point of emphasis for Tesla over the past few years and has contributed greatly to the company’s overall performance in sales and deliveries.
 

